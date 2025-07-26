63 million Americans are family caregivers

A report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving released today found nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults (63 million) are caring for an adult or child with a complex medical condition or disability. Over half of the caretakers are managing complex medical and nursing tasks like injections, wound care or medication management, though only 20% have training to do so.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.