Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,592 in the last 365 days.

63 million Americans are family caregivers

A report from AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving released today found nearly 1 in 4 U.S. adults (63 million) are caring for an adult or child with a complex medical condition or disability. Over half of the caretakers are managing complex medical and nursing tasks like injections, wound care or medication management, though only 20% have training to do so. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

63 million Americans are family caregivers

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more