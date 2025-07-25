Honoring Veterans: Army Veteran Alton Roberts

This week’s Honoring Veterans Spotlight honors the service of Army Veteran Alton Roberts, who was Killed in Action in Vietnam.

Alton Reese Roberts was born in September 1951 in Gastonia, North Carolina, as the son of Lee Mack Roberts and Bonnie Estelle Smallwood Roberts.

Roberts was a Specialist Five in the Army. In January 1970, he was assigned to Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade on an OH-6A Observation helicopter, serving as a general vehicle repairman in flights over South Vietnam and Cambodia. In April 1971, Roberts and his helicopter were shot down over South Vietnam while providing support to Fire Support Base-6. He was 19 years old.

For his service and sacrifice, Roberts was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, an Army Commendation Medal, a Combat Infantryman Badge, a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal, an Army Presidential Unit Citation, a Republic of Vietnam Campaign Service Medal, a Vietnam Gallantry Cross and an Army Good Conduct Medal.

On May 30, 2021, as part of NASCAR’s 600 Miles of Remembrance, driver B.J. McLeod drove with Roberts’ name on the no.78 car during the Coca-Cola 600 race.

Alton Roberts is buried at Gaston Memorial Park in his home town of Gastonia. His name can be found on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C. at Panel W4, Line 122.

We honor his service.

Writer: William Beterbide

Editors: Ethan Oleson, Labiba Hossain

Researcher: Charmonie Baugh, Kelsey Burchard

Graphic Designer: William Vega