Saskatchewan Wildfire Update - July 25

CANADA, July 26 - Released on July 25, 2025

As of 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 25, there are 55 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, five are categorized as contained, 14 are not contained, 18 are ongoing assessments and 18 are listed as protecting values.

Twelve communities are currently under an evacuation order: Resort Subdivision of Lac La Plonge, La Plonge Reserve, Northern Village of Beauval, Northern Hamlet of Jans Bay, Resort Subdivision of Ramsey Bay, Patuanak/English River First Nation, Montreal Lake Cree Nation, Northern Village of Pinehouse, Canoe Lake Cree First Nation/Canoe Narrows, Île-à-la-Crosse, Resort Subdivision of Cole Bay and Resort Subdivision of Little Amyot Lake.

A full list of evacuated communities can be found on the Active Evacuations webpage.

Any evacuees should register through the Sask Evac Web Application and then call 1-855-559-5502 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to have their needs assessed for additional assistance. Individuals who need help registering through the application can call the 855 Line for assistance.

Evacuees supported by the Canadian Red Cross should call 1-800-863-6582.

The latest wildfire information, an interactive fire ban map, frequently asked questions, fire risk maps and fire prevention tips can be found at saskpublicsafety.ca.



For more information, review the current fire bans and restrictions in provincial parks and recreation sites.

