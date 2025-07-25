Governor Abbott Congratulates City Of Paris As Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, July 25 - July 25, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Paris on being designated the fourth Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community by the Texas Film Commission after completing the multi-step certification process. The Digital Media Friendly Texas program helps spur digital media production across the state and grow local jobs in animation, visual effects, video games, and extended reality.



“Texas is a leader in innovation,” said Governor Abbott. “Building on our state’s long history of film and television production, industry leaders in Texas now play a major role in digital media production. I thank the Texas Film Commission for working with our communities to help market their existing assets, unique attributes, and skilled workforce to attract new investments in digital media production and grow local jobs.”



“Receiving the Digital Media Friendly Texas Community designation is important on so many levels,” said City of Paris Mayor Mihir Pankaj. “The growing economic impact provided by the digital media industries, whether it be video games, visual effects, or extended reality, has a ripple effect, providing revenues for so many members of a community; the lasting effect will continue to provide benefits for years to come. We are excited to be able to work with the Texas Film Commission to help bring these forward-thinking projects to Paris and Texas.”



“Paris is honored to receive the Digital Media Friendly Texas Community certification,” said City Manager Rose Beverly. “This designation supports our commitment to expanding economic opportunity and preparing our workforce for the industries of tomorrow. It will help us raise awareness of technology career paths for our students and attract remote workers who value the quality of life our community offers. We appreciate the Texas Film Commission’s partnership in achieving this important milestone.”



The Digital Media Friendly Texas designation is open to local governments or non-profit economic development and tourism organizations in communities of all sizes and experience levels. The Digital Media Friendly Texas designation showcases certified communities to attract new digital media production and grow local jobs. The program also connects digital media professionals in Texas with job listings and networking opportunities. Additionally, the program educates communities about the importance of digital literacy to help close the digital divide.



For more information on the Digital Media Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/film/page/dmftx_overview.



For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission in the Governor’s Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting Texas as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality production.