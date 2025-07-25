Weekly Traffic Update: July 25, 2025

19th St. to open between Haskell Ave. and Harper St. for Douglas County Fair Week

Beginning Friday, July 25, City contractors will pause work for the Maple Lane project and reopen 19th St. between Haskell Ave. and Harper St. During this time, Maple Lane will remain closed on both the north and south sides of 19th Street. Event traffic will be able to utilize 19th St. to access the fairgrounds. Project work will resume on 19th St on August 4, which will require closing 19th St again between Haskell Ave. and Harper St.

The original project schedule showed the 19th St phase to last into Summer 2026. The overall project is currently ahead of schedule. To learn more about this project, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/maple-lane

W 27th St. to close July 30 for street maintenance

Beginning Wednesday, July 30, City contractors will close westbound W 27th St. from Iowa St. to Lawrence Ave. for the first phase of W 27th St. maintenance as a part of the City’s Street Maintenance Program.

Additionally, crews will close the outside southbound lane on Iowa St. near W 27th St. daily. Crews plan to reopen this lane at the end of each work day around 5 p.m.

The City anticipates this first phase of work to end August 15, pending weather or other delays.

Maine St. to close from 6th St. to 4th St. for street maintenance work

Beginning Tuesday, July 29, City contractors will close Maine St. to thru-traffic from 6th St. to 4th St. for work associated with the City’s street maintenance program. This work will include milling, patching, and overlay of the road.

The City anticipates this street maintenance project to end October 3, pending weather or other delays.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.org/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.org