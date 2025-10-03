Weekly Traffic Update: October 3, 2025

E. 16th St. closed between Massachusetts St. and New Hampshire St.

This Wednesday, October 1, private contractors closed E. 16th St. between Massachusetts St. and New Hampshire St. to perform public improvements to 1601 New Hampshire St.

The City anticipates this closure to end November 14, pending weather or other delays.

W 31st St. lane closures between Atchison Ave. and Iowa St.

Beginning Monday, October 6, City contractors will begin concrete pavement rehabilitation work on W 31st St. between Atchison Ave. and Iowa St. Single lane closures will occur, but two-way traffic along W 31st St. will be maintained at all times.

The City anticipates this work to be completed by mid-December, pending weather or other delays.

Ramp from McDonald Dr. to 6th St. to close October 8

Beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 8, crews from the Kansas Transit Authority (KTA) will close the McDonald Dr. ramp to eastbound 6th St. to perform pavement maintenance work. Traffic control will be in place during this time.

KTA anticipates this closure to end the same day, October 8, at 1:00 p.m., pending weather or other delays.

3100 block of Ranger Dr. to close for Deerfield neighborhood block party

Beginning at noon on Saturday, October 4, the 3100 block of Ranger Drive will be closed between Saddlehorn Dr. and Rockfence Place for a neighborhood block party. The detour route will direct traffic from Tomahawk Dr. to Rockfence Place to avoid the closure.

This closure will end on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m.

Mass. St. to close between North Park St. and South Park St. for PRC Autumn Harvest Festival

Beginning at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 5, Massachusetts St. between North Park St. and South Park St. will be closed for Parks, Recreation and Culture’s Autumn Harvest Festival Artisan Fair. Detours will be in place starting at 15th St., to Barker St. and Connecticut St., E 11th St., and back to Massachusetts St. at 11th St.

This closure will end on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

800 block of 27th Terr. to close for neighborhood block party

Beginning at noon on Sunday, October 5, the 800 block of 27th Terr. will be closed between Alabama St. and Bell Haven Dr. for a neighborhood block party. Detours will direct traffic from Bell Haven Dr. to 27th St., then to Alabama Street and back to 27th Terr.

This closure will end on Saturday, Oct. 4, at 5 p.m.

W 11th St. to close between Maine St. and Alabama St. for mill and overlay

Beginning Friday, October 10, private contractors will close West 11th St./Fambrough Dr. from Maine St. to Alabama St. to perform mill and overlay work.

The City anticipates this to be completed at the end of the same day, October 10.

To learn more about construction projects around the city and view the interactive map, visit: lawrenceks.gov/construction.

Contact: Michael Leos, Communication & Community Engagement Specialist, Municipal Services & Operations – mleos@lawrenceks.gov