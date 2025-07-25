Governor Newsom meets with Texas state leaders amid Republican efforts to gerrymander state to let Trump keep wielding power without restraint

“Donald Trump is planning to steal the 2026 election — plain and simple — by calling on Governor Abbott to rig the congressional maps in Texas,” said Senator Alex Padilla. “Trump’s health care cuts to pay for billionaires tax breaks are deeply unpopular. He knows voters won’t choose him again, so he wants to choose whose vote matters. It’s shameful that Texas Republicans are going along with the scam to silence American citizens, but we won’t sit back and let it happen. If they move forward in Texas, California will be ready to fight fire with fire — in the courts, in the legislature, and at the ballot box.”



