Governor Newsom applauds major win for all Americans as judges find Trump Administration illegally withheld SNAP benefits

In a lawsuit brought by a coalition of local governments, non-profits, small businesses and other organizations, the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island ruled today that the federal government is illegally withholding available funds for SNAP and must make these funds available to all states.

In the lawsuit California brought against the Trump Administration with more than 22 other states, the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts today found the federal government is statutorily mandated to use previously appropriated SNAP contingency funds available to them during the government shutdown, where use of reserves is necessary to continue supporting this critical program protecting over 42 million Americans – including 5.5 million Californians – from going hungry. The court also ruled that the USDA has discretion to use $23 billion dollars in Section 32 funds for SNAP.

Although today’s findings do not make SNAP benefits immediately available, they begin the process of requiring the federal government to direct funds to the program supporting Americans facing food insecurity.

Fighting for American families

On October 28, California, along with over 22 other states, sued the Trump Administration over their unlawful refusal to fund SNAP/CalFresh benefits due to the nearly month-long federal government shutdown, despite possessing funds to support this critical program for the month of November. This has caused 5.5 million Californians to temporarily lose critical access to $1.1 billion in food assistance.

Betraying people in need

The federal government is legally required to make payments to SNAP. Congress appropriated $6 billion to the USDA in SNAP-related contingency funds through September 2026 to continue funding SNAP benefits in instances like the current government shutdown. The federal government confirmed that it has $5.25 billion of those contingency funds available as well as $23 billion available in other USDA funds.

The Trump Administration and the USDA have the authority and legal duty to spend all available dollars for SNAP benefits, but they chose for the first time in America’s history to not extend these benefits for millions of low-income families who depend on this to place food on their tables.

California’s action to assist food-insecure families

While food benefits continue to be delayed, California is stepping up to protect families from hunger by fast-tracking $80 million in state funds to stabilize food bank food distribution and offset delays in federally funded SNAP/CalFresh benefits.

Governor Newsom has also mobilized the California National Guard and California Volunteers on a humanitarian mission to support food banks and Californians by planning, packing, distributing, and delivering meals to families in need throughout the state — similarly to his actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.