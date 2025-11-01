Governor Newsom announces appointments 10.31.2025

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Kate Ricker, of Bend, Oregon, has been appointed Deputy Director of State Technology Policy and Strategic Management at the California Department of Technology. Ricker has been Chief Executive Officer and Principal Consultant at Ameila Mayme Consulting LLC since 2015 and Adjunct Professor in the Department of Health Policy and Management at George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health since 2019. She was Director at Audacious Inquiry LLC from 2018 to 2019. Ricker was State Health Information Technology Director for the Office of Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper from 2013 to 2016. She was Director of Policy and Public Sector Initiatives at Colorado Region Health Information Organization in 2013. Ricker was Electronic Health Record Development and Production Support Manager and Technical Lead at Kaiser Permanente Colorado Region from 2004 to 2010. She earned a Master of Science degree in Technology Management from University of Denver and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from University of Tennessee. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $180,000. Ricker is a Democrat.

Amanda Singh Birmingham, of Piedmont, has been appointed Technical Advisor II at the California Public Utilities Commission. Singh Birmingham has been Deputy Chief of Staff and Energy Advisor to Commissioner Houck at the California Public Utilities Commission since 2023, where she has held multiple roles since 2017, including Senior Legislative Consultant and Senior Energy Policy Analyst. She was a Graduate Researcher and Consultant at the University of California, San Diego from 2016 to 2017. Singh Birmingham earned a Master of International Affairs degree from University of California, San Diego and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Security and Conflict Resolution from San Diego State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $159,144. Singh Birmingham is a Democrat.

Salvador E. Pérez, of Los Angeles, has been appointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws. Pérez has been an Attorney at Strumwasser & Woocher since 2021. He was a Law Clerk for Chief Judge Mary H. Murguia of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit from 2019 to 2020. Pérez was an Associate at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP from 2017 to 2019. He was an Associate at O’Melveny & Myers from 2015 to 2016. Pérez was a Law Clerk for Judge Diana Saldaña of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas from 2014 to 2015. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Stanford Law School, a Master of Public Administration degree from Harvard Kennedy School, and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Pérez is registered without party preference.

David Clark, of Lafayette, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws, where he has served since 2008. Clark has been Owner at Clark Solutions since 2015. He was a Partner at Boerio, Clark and Associates from 2011 to 2015, where he was a Consultant from 1998 to 2011. Clark was a Consultant at Coopers and Lybrand from 1996 to 1998. He was a Senior Advisor at Barents Group in 1997. Clark was a Senior Staff Attorney at Mitretch Systems in 1996. He was an Instructor at University of San Francisco School of Law in 1995. Clark was a Self-Employed Tax Consultant from 1987 to 1994. He was a Senior Tax Manager at Arthur Andersen and Company from 1977 to 1986. Clark earned a Juris Doctor degree from University of San Francisco School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Clark is a Democrat.

Martin Carr, of Sacramento, has been reappointed to the California Commission on Uniform State Laws, where he was served since 2011. Carr has held multiple positions at the California Department of Housing and Community Development including Attorney Supervisor and Attorney IV since 2021. He was Principal at Law Office of Martin Carr and Michael Moser Development INC from 2013 to 2021. Carr was Partner at Belzer and Carr LLP from 2004 to 2013. He was Principal at Law Office of Martin Carr from 2002 to 2004. Carr was Associate at Livingston and Mattesich from 2001 to 2002. He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Yale Law School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Public Policy from Stanford University. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $100 per diem. Carr is a Democrat.

Michael Love, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Love has been an Outreach Coordinator at California State University, Sacramento since 2024, where he has held several roles since 2023, including Administrative Services Coordinator for Project Rebound and Teachers Associate. He is a Member of Second Saturday. Love earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communication Studies from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Love is a Democrat.

Shellena Heber, of Bakersfield, has been appointed to the State Rehabilitation Council. Heber has been Executive Director at Valley Center for the Blind since 2020, where she was Director of Operations from 2015 to 2020. She was Association Manager for the Italian Heritage Dante Association from 2014 to 2016. Heber is President of California Agencies for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Member of National Association for the Employment of People who are Blind, VisionServe Alliance, Daughters of the American Revolution and Rotary Club of Bakersfield. She earned a Master of Science degree in Public and Nonprofit Administration from Central Michigan University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from University of California, San Diego This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Heber is a Republican.

Corynn Wolf, of San Luis Osbispo, has been appointed to the 16th District Agricultural Association Mid State Fair Board. Wolf has been Owner at Oak Park Ranch since 2000. She is a member of the United States Equestrian Federation. Wolf earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Wolf is a Democrat.

Steven Orihuela, of Bishop, has been appointed to the 18th District Agricultural Association Eastern Sierra Tri County Fair Board. Orihuela has been Tribal Chairman at Bishop Paiute Tribal Council since 2024, where he has held multiple positions since 2020, including Secretary and Treasurer. He held several positions at the Bishop Paiute Tribe from 2018 to 2020, including Chief Operations Officer of Tribal Administration and Water Quality Specialist of Environmental Management Office. Orihuela has been Chairman of Owens Valley Board of Trustees. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Arizona and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Environmental Studies from Fort Lewis College. This position does not require Senate confirmation and there is no compensation. Orihuela is registered without party preference.