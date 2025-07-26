Governor Newsom announces appointments 7.25.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Paul Tupy, of Oroville, has been appointed Director of the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Tupy has been Deputy Division Chief at Headquarters at the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control since 2021. He was Deputy Division Chief of the Northern Division at the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from 2019 to 2021. He was the Assistant Chief of Enforcement at the California Department of Cannabis Control from 2017 to 2019. He was a Supervising Agent at the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from 2013 to 2017. He was an Agent at the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control from 2009 to 2013. He was a Police Officer for the City of Eagan from 1999 to 2009. Tupy earned a Master of Arts degree in Theological Studies from the Bethel Seminary and a Bachelor of Science degree in Law Enforcement from Metropolitan State University. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $226,602. Tupy is a Democrat.

Andrew Rakestraw, of Kensington, has been reappointed Chair of the Board of Environmental Safety, where he has served since 2025. Rakestraw was a Senior Climate Negotiator and United States Deputy Head of Delegation to the Paris Agreement and UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Negotiations at the United States Department of State from 2022 to 2025. He was a Senior Advisor to the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate at the United States Department of State in 2021. Rakestraw held several positions at the United States Department of State from 2013 to 2021, including Attorney-Advisor in the Office of the Legal Advisor and Climate Negotiator in the Office of Global Change. He was a Fellow at the United States House of Representatives Sustainable Energy & Environment Coalition from 2012 to 2013. Rakestraw was a Law Clerk at the United States Attorney’s Office, Environmental Unit in 2012. He was a Law Clerk at the Office of the California Attorney General, Natural Resources Section in 2011. Rakestraw earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, College of the Law, San Francisco, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies from the University of Washington. This position requires Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $192,189. Rakestraw is a Democrat.

Jordan Traverso, of Sacramento, has been appointed Deputy Director of Public Affairs at the California Department of Cannabis Control. Traverso has been Public Affairs Division Lead at the East Bay Regional Park District since 2024. She was the Deputy Director of Communications, Education, and Outreach at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from 2008 to 2024. She was the Director of Communications for the Consumer Attorneys of California from 2007 to 2008. She was the Director of Communication at the California Restaurant Association from 2004 to 2007. She was the Director of Public Liaison at the Office of California Treasurer Phil Angelides from 2003 to 2004. She was an Assistant Press Secretary at the Office of Governor Gray Davis from 2000 to 2003. Traverso earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Print Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $162,504. Traverso is registered without party preference.

Laurence Michael Costa, of Oakland, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Costa was the Executive Director at the California Association of Area Agencies on Aging from 2021 to 2024. He was Founder and Principal at Costa and Associates from 2010 to 2021. Costa is a member of the Gerald R. Ford Public Policy School Advisory Committee at the University of Michigan. He earned a Master of Public Policy degree in Health Economics and Policy Analysis from the University of Michigan, a Master of Arts degree in History of Science from Harvard University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Experimental Psychology from McGill University. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Costa is a Democrat.

Kathleen Selenski, of Sacramento, has been appointed to the California Commission on Aging. Selenski has been Senior Advisor at the Defined Contribution Institutional Investment Association since 2023. She was Executive Director at CalSavers Retirement Savings Board from 2017 to 2023. Selenski was State Policy Director of the Public Sector Retirement Systems Project at The Pew Charitable Trusts from 2013 to 2017. She was a Public Sector Management Consultant at Harvey M. Rose Associates from 2007 to 2013. Selenski was Legislative Aide at the Office of Assemblymember Dave Jones in the California State Assembly in 2006. Selenski was Nevada State Director at New Voters Project in 2004. She was Field Organizer at Citizen Works from 2001 to 2003. Selenski earned a Master of Public Policy degree from Harvard University and Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Sociology from the University of Chicago. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Selenski is a Democrat.

Michael Luna, of Fair Oaks, has been appointed to the State Independent Living Council. Luna has been Chief of the Work Services Section at the California Department of Developmental Services since 2018. He held several positions at the California Department of Social Services from 2016 to 2018, including Staff Services Manager for the Office for Special Services and Staff Services Manager for the Reasonable Accommodations Unit. Luna earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Deaf Studies from California State University, Northridge. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Luna is a Democrat.

Robert Twomey, of San Francisco, has been appointed to the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. Twomey has been a Field Investigator at the Contractors State License Board since 2014. He was Executive Director at PaceCoreCA from 2013 to 2014. Twomey was Chief of Staff to Assemblymember Fiona Ma in the California State Assembly from 2010 to 2013, where he was Principal Assistant from 2007 to 2013. He was Executive Director of Tile Industry Response Fund Labor-Management Committee from 2004 to 2006. Twomey was Deputy Labor Commissioner at the Division of Labor Standards Enforcement Public Works Unit at the California Department of Industrial Relations from 2000 to 2004. He was Special Assistant to the Director at the California Department of Industrial Relations from 2003 to 2004. Twomey was a Prevailing Wage Analyst at the San Francisco Airport Commission from 1996 to 2000. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Economies of Labor at The AFL-CIO’s National Labor College. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $100 per diem. Twomey is a Democrat.

Gloria Martinez, of Santa Paula, has been appointed to the 31st District Agricultural Association – Ventura County Fair Board. Martinez has been an Economic Vitality Manager for the County of Ventura since 2020. She was the Executive Director for the Fontana Chamber of Commerce from 2017 to 2020. She was the Director of Communications and Development for Catholic Charities from 2015 to 2017. Martinez is Board Chair of the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce, a board member for the Santa Paula K9 Police & K9 Foundation, and a Commissioner on the City of Santa Paula Affordable Housing Trust Fund. Martinez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Communications from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Martinez is registered without party preference.