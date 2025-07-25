Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on the USDA announcement Raleigh was selected as a regional hub for more USDA offices

“We are certainly tickled to be selected as a regional hub,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We have a long-standing partnership with USDA with National Agricultural Statistics Service offices housed in our building for many years, and we look forward to continuing to build on this partnership. We will work with them on whatever they need.

“Agriculture production and needs are different across the country, and I think it will be beneficial to our $111 billion agriculture industry to have more USDA staff and contacts in our state.”