Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 407,633 in the last 365 days.

Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on the USDA announcement Raleigh was selected as a regional hub for more USDA offices

“We are certainly tickled to be selected as a regional hub,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “We have a long-standing partnership with USDA with National Agricultural Statistics Service offices housed in our building for many years, and we look forward to continuing to build on this partnership. We will work with them on whatever they need.

“Agriculture production and needs are different across the country, and I think it will be beneficial to our $111 billion agriculture industry to have more USDA staff and contacts in our state.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler on the USDA announcement Raleigh was selected as a regional hub for more USDA offices

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more