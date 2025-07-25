New Book 'Australia: Everything On the List & More' by Joanne S. Rupp Set for August 1st Release

Joanne S. Rupp’s New Travel Memoir, Australia: Everything on the List & More!, Available for Pre-Order Ahead of August 1st Release

IN, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed author Joanne S. Rupp is set to release her latest book, Australia: Everything on the List & More!, on August 1, 2025. The book is now available for pre-order ahead of its official launch.

Unlike her previous works of poetry and children’s stories, this book is a heartfelt travel memoir—one Rupp never planned to write. It began with an unexpected opportunity that led her and her husband, Terry, on an unforgettable journey across Australia. Through vivid storytelling and original photographs, Rupp shares their adventures, from planning the trip to exploring the country’s breathtaking landscapes and unique wildlife.

More than just a travel guide, Australia: Everything on the List & More! is a personal love letter to adventure, partnership, and the joy of discovery. Readers will feel as though they’re traveling alongside Rupp, experiencing the beauty of Australia through her eyes.

A portion of the book’s proceeds will support animal shelters in the U.S. and Moonlight Sanctuary Conservation Park in Australia.

For more details or to pre-order, visit the author’s website.

About the Author:

Joanne S. Rupp is a published writer known for her poetry, short stories, and children’s books. Australia: Everything on the List & More! is her first travel memoir, inspired by a special, unplanned journey.

Media Contact:

Joanne S. Rupp

Email: awriterslens@gmail.com

Phone: 𝟗𝟐𝟎-𝟕𝟐𝟓-𝟖𝟏𝟏𝟒

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.