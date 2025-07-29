Indie Publisher Arrow Dot Press Highlights Rapid-Recognition Games at GenCon 2025

Koalas On Broadway Card Game Logo Koalas On Broadway Card Game Go Bark Card Game Cat Trois Card Game Rock Paper Scissors Word Card Game

At GenCon 2025, Arrow Dot Press shows how symbolism and strong game titles help indie games like Koalas on Broadway™ thrive while industry giants falter.

We’re a young company at GenCon 2025 trying to grow in a spooky marketplace where giants are filing Chapter 11,” Henson added. “Every game title we publish has to grab attention instantly.” — David Henson

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As longtime game publishers downsize or declare bankruptcy, one small upstart is quietly thriving by leaning into fast recognition and symbolic shorthand. Arrow Dot Press, a young indie publisher, arrives at GenCon 2025 with a simple but powerful approach: design games people understand and love at first sight.“We don’t have the luxury of explaining obscure mechanics or lore,” says founder David Henson. “When someone walks past our games at GenCon 2025 or at a retailer, the name alone has to do the heavy lifting.”Last year, a passerby stopped at Arrow Dot’s booth and said: “You had me at Koalas On Broadway.”“That’s music to our ears,” says Henson. “That’s the moment you know the name and concept are doing their job.”Arrow Dot’s 2025 lineup is packed with games that click before the pitch even starts:Go Bark™ – a dog-themed twist on Go Fish, combining instant familiarity with added Redirect Go Bark Cards strategy. Koalas on Broadway™ – a Broadway-themed TCG where players win auditions and fill their stage. Memorable? Absolutely. Broadway is an incredibly well-known cultural landmark but not a trademarked name.Cat Trois™ – a stylish hybrid memory game, part match three (Trois), part feline mischief. Fun for all ages but while “Trois” is a well-known French word, we’ll stay away from explaining why.Rock Paper Scissors Word™ – a fast action word game built on one of the most recognizable hand games in the world. Interesting fact: “Rock Paper Scissors” is one of the most universally known games; played across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the New World for generations. But adding "Word" makes it so much cooler.For Arrow Dot, symbolism isn’t just clever - it’s survival.“We’re a young company trying to grow in a spooky marketplace where giants are filing Chapter 11,” says Henson. “Everything we do has to communicate instantly or it gets lost.”Catch Arrow Dot Press at GenCon Trade Days and in the Maker’s Market at GenCon (the first booth as you enter or exit Lucas Oil Stadium). For press kits, review copies, or interviews, contact customerservice@arrowdotpress.com or visit arrowdotpress.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.