MoonPay is Now Integrated into Brainwallet® for a Seamless User Experience

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainwallet, the revolutionary self-hosted cryptocurrency wallet developed by Grunt Software, is proud to announce its new integration with MoonPay. This partnership enables users to seamlessly purchase and top up Litecoin (LTC) directly within the Brainwallet app — all in just minutes.Streamlined Integration for Maximum Convenience: The integration delivers a tight, fully embedded experience, eliminating the need for external exchanges or additional apps. Users can now stack and hodl their Litecoin holdings quickly and securely, all within Brainwallet’s intuitive interface.Key Benefits:- Tight Integration: MoonPay services are directly built into Brainwallet for a smooth, unified user experience.- Stack and Hodl: Purchase LTC instantly and store it securely in your self-hosted wallet.- No Open Buy: All transactions are completed instantly with up-to-date buy quotes.- Real-Time Quotes: Access the latest market prices for transparent, fair purchasing.- 24/7 Customer Support: Around-the-clock assistance for all wallet and MoonPay-related questions.The MoonPay integration is live and available to Brainwallet users worldwide starting today. For more information and to start topping up your Litecoin, visit www.brainwallet.co A Word from the Team “By integrating MoonPay, we’re making it even easier for our global user base to acquire and manage Litecoin,” said Kerry Washington, CEO of Grunt Software and creator of Brainwallet. “This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to simplify crypto ownership while maintaining the highest standards of security and control.”“We’re excited to partner with Brainwallet and help bring seamless crypto access to even more people,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Co-founder of MoonPay. “Our shared focus on simplicity and security makes this integration a natural fit for both our communities.”Why Choose Brainwallet?Brainwallet is more than just a wallet—it’s a secure gateway to the Litecoin blockchain. With a focus on privacy, usability, and innovative features, it’s designed to empower users to manage their digital assets confidently. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or a seasoned investor, Brainwallet is the ultimate tool for your Litecoin journey.About MoonPayMoonPay simplifies access to buy, sell and trade crypto using everyday payment methods like cards, Apple Pay, PayPal and Venmo, while also providing simple tools to send, receive and manage stablecoins.Whether you are new to digital money or a company exploring new ways to use it, MoonPay provides the trusted infrastructure to onboard users into the blockchain-based financial ecosystem safely and seamlessly.With nearly 30 million customers and powering the infrastructure for nearly 500 companies across the decentralized economy, MoonPay is a key driver behind mainstream crypto adoption.It is fully licensed in the U.S. and regulated in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia—and has been certified for its enterprise-grade security.For more information: www.moonpay.com About BrainwalletBrainwallet is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, dedicated to creating secure and user-friendly solutions for cryptocurrency users. The user's private keys are encrypted and stored locally on their device.Brainwallet is deployed globally in 20 languages and in every country. Conceived by Kerry Washington, former General Manager of Litewallet, CEO of Grunt Software, he and the global team took the years of lessons managing the code and features and applied those lessons to offer a twist: wallet + safe + gaming + fun. With a mission to make digital assets accessible to everyone, Brainwallet continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of decentralized finance.Beta versions of Brainwallet can be found in the App Store and Play Store in over 150 countries. For more information: www.brainwallet.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.