Brainwallet®: A Digital Wallet for Litecoin Users Now Available to Over 1.38 Billion iPhone Users

Brainwallet™ Launches on iOS, Expanding Access to 1.38 Billion iPhone Users

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grunt Software is proud to announce the launch of Brainwallet™ on iOS, bringing its innovative self-hosted Litecoin wallet to the fingertips of over 1.38 billion iPhone users worldwide . This expansion marks a significant milestone in Brainwallet’s mission to provide secure and user-friendly cryptocurrency solutions across all major platforms. The move further bolsters Brainwallets commitment building security and trust. iOS is known for its robust security features including a strict app review process, which increases user trust and reduces exposure to malware.Enhancing Accessibility for iOS UsersWith iOS holding approximately 27.6% of the global mobile operating system market share, the availability of Brainwallet on the App Store ensures that a substantial segment of the mobile user base can now access its features. iOS is known for its loyal global user base. This move aligns with Brainwallets commitment to global expansion and is more accessible and secure for users worldwide.Key Features of Brainwallet for iOS● Self-Hosted Security: Private keys are encrypted and stored locally on the user's device, ensuring full control over their Litecoin assets.● Seed Phrase Memorization Games: Coming Soon!: Optional in-app games designed to help users memorize their seed phrases in an engaging manner.● User-Friendly Interface and reduced download time: A simple interface enables seamless navigation and quick transaction management. Optimized app design also reduces download time, critical for onboarding new users and ensuring accessibility in regions with slower internet speeds.● Open Source: Brainwallet’s open source development model ensures transparency so users can see and trust our code.● Multi-Platform Availability: Now accessible on iOS, Android, and desktop devices.A Word from the Creator"Launching Brainwallet on iOS is a significant step in our journey to make a secure digital wallet for Litecoin accessible to a broader audience," said Kerry Washington, CEO of Grunt Software and creator of Brainwallet."We are excited to bring our innovative features to iPhone users and continue to support the Litecoin community with tools that prioritize security and user experience."AvailabilityBrainwallet is now available for download on the App Store. For more information and to get started, visit https://brainwallet.co About BrainwalletBrainwallet is a leading innovator in blockchain technology, dedicated to creating secure and user-friendly solutions for cryptocurrency users. The user's private keys are encrypted and stored locally on their device.Brainwallet is deployed globally in 17 languages and in every country. Conceived by Kerry Washington, former General Manager of Litewallet, CEO of Grunt Software, he and the global team took the years of lessons managing the code and features and applied those lessons to offer a twist: wallet + safe + gaming + fun. With a mission to make digital assets accessible to everyone, Brainwallet continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world ofdecentralized finance.Beta versions of Brainwallet can be found in the App Store and Play Store in over 150 countries.For more information: www.brainwallet.co

