FEMA Support Ends as Disaster Case Management Program Continues at One Stop Rebuilding Center

LOS ANGELES – As the demand for in-person services has decreased over time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA’s) in-person presence will end at 5 p.m. July 31, 2025, at the One Stop Rebuilding Center. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and the Small Business Administration (SBA) continue to provide support and remain available at the center, located at:

One Stop Rebuilding Center – LA City

1828 Sawtelle Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.



Services from Cal OES, FEMA and SBA will maintain in-person support for survivors at the Altadena Community Center, located at:

Altadena Community Center – LA County

730 E. Altadena Dr.

Altadena, CA 91001

Monday-Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed weekends.

To contact FEMA and stay in touch, visit DisasterAssistance.gov. To speak with a FEMA specialist directly call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, please provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service. Lines are open daily from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Disaster Case Management Program (DCMP)

DCMP is FEMA-funded and provides supplemental Disaster Case Management services to vulnerable populations in the event of a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration that includes Individual Assistance.

The DCMP is a limited-term, holistic partnership between a case manager and an individual survivor or household to identify and address unmet needs caused by the declared disaster. DCMP case management staff will be on site to help survivors navigate recovery resources, including FEMA Individual Assistance, and to develop individualized recovery plans. To see contact or see if you qualify, call (833) 775-DCMP or (833) 775-3267.

Survivors can continue to provide additional documentation or supporting files to FEMA by mailing:



FEMA – Individuals and Households Program

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055;

Or by facsimile: 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA – Individuals and Households Program



###

Follow FEMA online, on X @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol, on FEMA’s Facebook page or Espanol page and at FEMA's YouTube account. For preparedness information follow the Ready Campaign on X at @Ready.gov, on Instagram @Ready.gov or on the Ready Facebook page.

California is committed to supporting residents impacted by the Los Angeles Hurricane-Force Firestorm as they navigate the recovery process. Visit CA.gov/LAFires for up-to-date information on disaster recovery programs, important deadlines, and how to apply for assistance.