Celebrating Hire a Veteran Day in Iowa

National Hire A Veteran Day is almost here! Hire a Veteran Day is celebrated across the country on July 25, highlighting the talent, skillsets, and commitment that Veterans can bring to any team. In Iowa, we're organizing events across the state to showcase their importance to our workforce.

List of Hire a Veteran Events Across Iowa (July 25, 2025)

  • Des Moines
    • DMACC Southridge Center
    • 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Cedar Rapids
    • Iowa National Guard
    • 11:00 am - 1:00 pm
  • Davenport
    • Eastern Library
    • 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
  • Marshalltown
    • Iowa Valley Community College
    • 9:00 am - 11:00 am
  • Sioux City
    • Western Iowa Tech Community College
    • 9:30 am - 12:00 pm
  • Waterloo
    • Americans For Independent Living
    • 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Featured Video: Iowa Celebrates National Hire a Veteran Day

Following a five-year career in the United States Marine Corps, Sage Evans faced obstacles during his work search before landing a job with Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Hear his story and how Atlantic Bottling is dedicated to hiring from the Veteran community.

Governor Reynolds Signs Statewide Proclamation

Governor Reynolds recently signed a proclamation to create recognition around Hire a Veteran day in our state! This message reminds local businesses and organizations of Veteran talent and the important skills that they bring from military service to new careers in Iowa.

Read the Proclamation

Next Steps: Support for Hiring Veterans

Your local IowaWORKS offices are often the first step to hiring Veterans, supporting both the Veterans themselves and the businesses looking to recruit their talent and skills.

