Fasoo Announces Wrapsody Drive Enhancements to Strengthen Control Over Unstructured Data and Streamline File Management

New features bring centralized file saving, real-time versioning, and persistent security to enterprise environments

Fasoo, a leader in data-centric security, today announced major updates to Wrapsody Drive, its virtual content management platform that simplifies the way organizations manage unstructured data across work environments.

The enhancements further Fasoo’s commitment to helping enterprises reduce data sprawl, increase document visibility, and build a secure, intelligent foundation for enterprise collaboration.

As organizations deal with the complexity of managing sensitive files across local desktops, network drives, and cloud platforms, the risk of data fragmentation and unauthorized access continues to grow. Wrapsody Drive addresses these challenges by automatically enforcing that data is saved in a designated location and applying security and management controls directly to files, helping organizations maintain persistent security and minimize compliance risks.

“Collaboration has become increasingly fragmented, making it harder for organizations to protect what matters most,” said Ron Arden, Executive Vice President, CTO & COO of Fasoo. “The latest enhancements to Wrapsody Drive give organizations smarter, policy-based control over documents with rich context metadata information, helping them reduce file sprawl, strengthen governance, and prepare for emerging needs like AI-readiness.”

Wrapsody Drive transforms data management with content virtualization, encryption, and intelligent metadata, enabling users to collaborate securely across departments, devices, and work locations.

Key enhancements include:

• Centralized File Saving and Backup: Restrict users from saving documents locally to the desktop, directing them to securely managed locations within Wrapsody Drive for consistent policy enforcement and efficient backup.

• Universal File Encryption and Access Control: Files are automatically encrypted upon saving and follow dynamic, granular access controls that can be adjusted or revoked at any time, ensuring persistent protection inside or outside the organization.

• Content Virtualization and Metadata Management: All files are virtualized with embedded metadata, enabling automatic version control, real-time sync, and consistent content integrity regardless of device or access point.

• Cross-Platform Access: Seamless collaboration across Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, and web platforms, ensuring users can securely access and edit files from anywhere.

• Comprehensive User Activity Monitoring: Every file interaction—from access to sharing to permission changes—is tracked and visualized to support compliance and deliver actionable insights into document behavior.

• Offline Support: Users can securely work with files offline, with automatic synchronization and version updates once reconnected, ensuring uninterrupted productivity in remote or low-connectivity environments.

With growing regulatory pressure and demand for structured, AI-ready data ecosystems, Wrapsody Drive provides organizations with the tools to modernize their file infrastructure and reduce risk without compromising on usability or scalability.

It is particularly well-suited for industries like high-tech manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and energy, where secure file management and detailed auditability are mission critical.

