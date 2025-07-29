Newday Appoints Industry Visionary Betsy Moszeter as President & CEO of Newday Impact Investing

Betsy Moszeter, CEO and President

Betsy Moszeter joins Newday Impact as CEO to lead asset management growth and launch Causeway, a groundbreaking platform for values-aligned investing.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newday Impact, a trailblazing financial technology and asset management firm at the forefront of sustainable and impact investing, is proud to announce the appointment of Betsy Moszeter as President & CEO of Newday Impact Investing, effective August 4, 2025. This strategic leadership addition marks a significant milestone in Newday’s commitment to accelerating its asset management growth and expanding its profound impact on the financial landscape.

In her pivotal role, Ms. Moszeter will spearhead the ambitious expansion of Newday’s asset management division. Her unparalleled expertise in impact investing, proven track record in driving institutional growth strategies, and steadfast commitment to stakeholder-centered leadership will be instrumental in guiding Newday through its next phase of innovation and market distribution.

“Betsy possesses an extraordinary blend of investment acumen, unwavering integrity, and passion for serving both institutional and individual clients,” said Doug Heske, CEO of parent company, Newday Financial Technology. “She is a proven force in ensuring that clients seamlessly align their investment portfolios with their impact intentions. Her leadership will be invaluable as we continue to push the boundaries of responsible investing.”

Ms. Moszeter brings over 25 years of distinguished experience in the investment industry, during which she has successfully built, scaled, and transformed multiple teams and investment organizations. Most recently, she served as Partner, Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer, and Portfolio Manager at Green Alpha Investments, where she also previously held the role of COO and was instrumental in executing virtually all client service engagements for over a decade.

"We are incredibly excited to welcome Betsy’s unparalleled expertise and leadership to the Newday Investments Team," commented Jason Britton, Chief Investment Officer of Newday Impact Investing. "Working side-by-side, we will ensure that all of our clients' financial, impact, and service expectations are not just met, but considerably exceeded."

Her impressive career also includes senior leadership positions at First Affirmative Financial Network, where she significantly expanded institutional and third-party platform capabilities, and TAMRO Capital Partners, where she was instrumental in overseeing the firm’s meteoric growth from $200 million to an impressive $2 billion in assets under management.

Beyond her professional achievements, Ms. Moszeter is a highly respected and influential voice in the sustainable investing community. She is a frequent and sought-after speaker at leading industry conferences and regularly delivers guest lectures on investing and ESG strategy topics at various universities, further solidifying her status as a thought leader.

Betsy’s deep expertise will be fully integrated into Newday’s most ambitious initiative to date, the launch of our groundbreaking impact investment platform, Causeway. The platform will change how investors align capital with conscience, and Betsy is the perfect leader to bring Newday’s portfolios and asset allocation models to life. Causeway is planned to debut at this year's Climate Week in New York.

"I am thrilled to join the Newday team at such a pivotal time," said Betsy Moszeter. "Newday’s mission deeply resonates with my own core beliefs: leveraging rigorous investment research and an unyielding ethical foundation to generate lasting, positive impact for both people and planet. I firmly believe we have all the essential elements in place to deliver solutions that surpass anything clients can access elsewhere in the market."

About Newday

Since its inception in 2017, Newday has been relentlessly dedicated to delivering optimal outcomes for impact investors. We forge strategic partnerships with leading organizations in conservation and development to drive tangible impact outcomes, leveraging our strengths to encourage portfolio companies to become exemplary stewards of environmental and social resources.

Newday Impact portfolios are meticulously designed and constructed around a powerful combination of UN Sustainable Development Goals and ESG principles, utilizing a rigorous, repeatable process. Our deep research into the behavior of the companies within our portfolios provides unparalleled insights, allowing Newday to deliver portfolios that are profoundly aligned with the transformative change responsible investors seek to create in the world.

Media Contacts

info@newdayinvesting.com, betsy@newdayinvesting.com

www.newdayimpact.com

