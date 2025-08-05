Mark Retzloff Joins Newday Financial Technologies Board of Directors as Firm Expands into Rocky Mountain Region

Mark Retzloff

Newday welcomes natural and organic food industry pioneer Mark Metzloff to its Board as the company expands its presence in the Rocky Mountain region.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newday Financial Technologies, a leading fintech and asset management firm dedicated to impact-driven investing, proudly announces that Mark Retzloff, a pioneer of the organic and regenerative food movement, has joined its Board of Directors.

Retzloff’s appointment—alongside the recent naming of Betsy Moszeter as President and CEO of Newday Impact Investing—signals Newday’s strategic expansion into the Rocky Mountain region, with a strong focus on the Denver/Boulder area, a hub for sustainability, conscious business, and financial innovation.

“Mark is not only a visionary in organic agriculture but also a beacon of values-aligned business leadership,” said Doug Heske, CEO of Newday Financial Technologies. “His roots in Boulder and legacy of shaping ethical consumer markets make him a natural partner as we deepen our presence in the region and grow our platform for the next generation of impact investors.”

Retzloff has co-founded and led iconic organizations including Eden Foods, Alfalfa’s Market, Horizon Organic Dairy, and Aurora Organic Dairy, and played a key role in advancing federal organic standards through the Organic Food Production Act of 1990. In his new role, he will advise Newday on market trends, stakeholder engagement, and regenerative capital strategies.

“Newday’s platform represents what the future of finance should look like—rooted in purpose, accountability, and real-world impact,” said Retzloff. “With Betsy at the helm of Newday Investments, and a shared vision for systemic change, I’m excited to help the company bring its mission more directly to Colorado and beyond.”

Betsy Moszeter, a nationally respected voice in sustainable investing and financial innovation, recently joined the Newday team. As a former Partner and C-suite leader of Green Alpha Investments and First Affirmative Financial Network, she brings over 25 years of experience scaling impact-oriented investment firms. Her leadership marks a new chapter for Newday, solidifying its position at the forefront of sustainability and impact-oriented investing.

Together, Retzloff’s board role and Moszeter’s executive leadership mark a new phase of growth for Newday—anchored by a long-term commitment to regenerative finance, climate justice, and regional economic empowerment.

About Newday Financial Technologies

Newday Financial Technologies is a fintech and asset management firm delivering mission-aligned investment solutions that drive measurable social and environmental outcomes. Through its digital platform, Newday empowers individual and institutional investors to align capital with justice, equity, and sustainability. By combining innovation with deep impact expertise, Newday is redefining the role of capital in building a better world.

