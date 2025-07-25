NEBRASKA, July 25 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Pillen Promotes Commitment to Nebraska Highways

LINCOLN, NE – Earlier this month, Governor Jim Pillen joined the Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) in announcing plans to invest in and improve over 560 miles of the state highway system through 92 individual projects.

“Our state depends on safe, well-built roads and highways,” said Gov. Pillen. “These projects are critical to every family, producer, and trucker in this great state. We’re keeping our promises and delivering for Nebraskans by staying focused on the road ahead.

The July rollout is another step forward in keeping the promise to streamline the delivery of much-needed transportation projects across Nebraska.

The announcement included the expedited completion of the US-275 Expressway , a critical transportation and resource corridor between greater Northeast Nebraska, Norfolk, and Omaha. In November, Governor Pillen directed NDOT to condense the timeline to complete the expressway from Norfolk to West Point. The expediated completion of the corridor was made possible through a legislative initiative in 2023 championed by Governor Pillen to authorize the use of bonds to speed up critical infrastructure projects.

The projects that complete the US-275 corridor are outlined in the NDOT fiscal year (FY) 2026 Surface Transportation Program Book. The construction program specifies how NDOT plans to preserve, modernize and improve the safety of the state transportation system.

The 2026 Program is valued at $722 million and lists state projects in each of NDOT’s geographical districts projected for construction within the next six years. In addition to the benefits of bonding, the Program also includes multiple projects leveraging alternative delivery. This is the second year NDOT has leveraged early contractor involvement to deliver projects through collaborative methods for the benefit of the taxpayer.

Examples of the 92 new projects (contracts) include:

Complete the US-275 Expressway corridor between Norfolk and Omaha

Progress on the Expressway system connecting Minatare to US 385 along US Highway 26 (US-26) and Nebraska Link 62A (L-62A)

Expand and improve Interstate 680 (I-680) Pacific to Dodge Street in the Omaha metro

Improve more than 40 miles of Interstate from Lincoln to west of Kimball

Install Cable Median Guardrail on the Interstate between Giltner and Hampton exits in Hamilton County

Governor Pillen encourages communities to reach out to NDOT through the Nebraska Infrastructure Hub at https://dot.nebraska.gov/business-center/nebraska-infrastructure-hub/ to learn about opportunities to move transportation projects forward through federal discretionary funding.