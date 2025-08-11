NEBRASKA, August 11 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Appoints Durham as District Court Judge in 11th Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE -- Today, Governor Jim Pillen appointed Chawnta Durham of North Platte as district court judge in the 11th Judicial District. That district includes Arthur, Chase, Dawson, Dundy, Frontier, Furnas, Gosper, Hayes, Hitchcock, Hooker, Keith, Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Perkins, Red Willow, and Thomas counties.

Since 2023, Durham has operated her own law practice, focused on family, criminal, and immigration law. She previously worked at Lindemeier Law Office and was a deputy public defender and deputy county attorney in Lincoln County.

Durham continues to serve her community and the legal profession through a variety of positions including as chairperson of the Mental Health Board for the 11th Judicial District and mock trial events organized within local schools.

Durham received her undergraduate degree from Union College in Lincoln. She earned a juris doctor at the University of Nebraska College of Law.

Durham fills the vacancy due to the resignation of Judge Matthew D. Neher.