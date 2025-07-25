Perennials for Water Quality Featured at August 14 Field Day

The public is invited to the Hastings Kernza® Field Day on Aug. 14 to explore Kernza, a groundbreaking perennial grain that offers a powerful combination of environmental and agricultural benefits. This event will provide a close-up look at how Kernza is transforming farming practices by improving soil health, reducing runoff, and creating new opportunities for sustainable food and forage production.

Hosted in partnership with Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Forever Green Initiative, University of Minnesota Extension, and Dakota County, the event will highlight Kernza’s dual role as both a grain and forage crop. Participants also will learn about emerging market opportunities and cost-share programs available to farmers interested in transitioning to perennial systems.

Event Details

Hastings Kernza® Field Day

Aug. 14 | 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

2500 Enterprise Ave, Hastings

(Across the road from the Hastings Water Tower)

For more information, visit the event page: Hastings Kernza Field Day

Kernza is one of a suite of perennial crops that the Forever Green Initiative has included in its research and crop commercialization efforts. Its comprehensive approach moves new crops out of the lab and onto the landscape, where they can make a difference for farmers, the environment, industry, and society. The Minnesota Department of Agriculture receives Clean Water Funds to support the Forever Green Initiative.

When compared to annual crops, perennial crops require fewer resources to farm and provide living cover year-round. Continuous living cover has been shown to enhance water and soil quality, sequester carbon, build soil health, and provide greater biodiversity and pollinator habitat. Significant environmental benefits of these crops will result from widespread production.

Kernza is an intermediate wheatgrass that has diverse characteristics that make it desirable for food, beverages, and animal forages. Through private and public investment, the market for Kernza is growing in Minnesota.

Attendees will:

Learn about Kernza’s environmental benefits and agronomic potential

Hear from experts and producers advancing perennial agriculture

Discover cost-share and conservation funding opportunities

Network with farmers, researchers, and agricultural professionals

This free, in-person field day will take place rain or shine. Lunch will be provided, and attendees are welcome to stay for a casual social hour following presentations. Registration by Aug. 1 is required to ensure lunch is provided. Register online at Hastings Kernza Field Day.

This event is made possible through the collaboration of Dakota County Soil and Water Conservation District, Forever Green Initiative, Dakota County, University of Minnesota Extension, and with support from Minnesota’s Clean Water Fund, which is dedicated to restoring and protecting Minnesota’s water resources for future generations.

###

Media Contact

Cynthia Moothart, MDA Communications

651-420-2637

Cynthia.Moothart@state.mn.us