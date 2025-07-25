EGLE grant will help bring new housing to downtown Cadillac

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is awarding a Brownfield Redevelopment Grant to the Cadillac Lofts II project, which will redevelop contaminated, vacant property at 223 Mitchell Street into new housing and commercial space in downtown Cadillac.

A 2018 EGLE grant contributed to Phase I of the project. Phase II will mirror it, with plans calling for a four-story building with commercial space on the first floor and 50 apartments spread over the second, third, and fourth floors.

The property was first developed as residential and commercial in the 1880s. A drycleaner opened on the site in 1962 and was in business until 2010. A party store opened on the property in 1978 and was later demolished in 2022 as part of the 2018 EGLE grant work. Cadillac Lofts Building #1 opened in 2021.

The site’s past use as a drycleaner left it contaminated with chlorinated solvents. Site assessments also found petroleum compounds and metals. The $817,925 EGLE grant for Phase II will pay for transportation and disposal of contaminated soil and for a vapor mitigation system for the new building.

Building #2 was dropped from the 2018 redevelopment for economic reasons. Improving conditions including the availability of funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, and the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development have made it economically viable.

The city sees the redevelopment as a way to continue revitalizing downtown Cadillac by adding new housing for young professionals and making the area more aesthetically pleasing. Construction is scheduled to be finished in fall of 2026.

More than half of EGLE’s annual budget supports local projects, protects public health and the environment, and helps create economic growth and jobs for Michigan workers. Redevelopment increases the value of brownfield sites and other nearby properties. In 2024 EGLE awarded $25.1 million in brownfield incentives to 87 projects around Michigan.