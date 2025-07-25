Klemchuk PLLC Welcomes Accomplished IP Litigator Richard Wynne as Senior Counsel

I’m excited for this opportunity to join Klemchuk PLLC, where I get to work with a focused team of great attorneys, whom I have known and respected for many years.” — Richard "Rich" Wynne

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klemchuk PLLC , a leading litigation, intellectual property (IP), and business law firm, announces the addition of Richard “Rich” Wynne as Senior Counsel to its intellectual property practice.This strategic hire significantly strengthens the firm’s litigation capabilities and reinforces its position as a premier IP law firm serving clients across diverse industries.“I’m excited for this opportunity to join Klemchuk PLLC, where I get to work with a focused team of great attorneys, whom I have known and respected for many years,” said Wynne.Wynne brings extensive experience in intellectual property litigation and counseling with an emphasis on patent disputes involving complex technologies in the sectors of oil and gas, telecommunications, eCommerce, and more. He has litigated over 150 IP cases throughout his career, representing both IP owners and parties accused of infringement in federal district courts and before administrative agencies including the U.S. International Trade Commission and U.S. Patent & Trademark Office.Prior to his legal career, Wynne worked as a systems engineer in the defense industry, where among other roles, he served as a team lead in the preliminary design for what became the RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aerial reconnaissance system. He earned his J.D. with highest honors from the University of Oklahoma College of Law and a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.“Rich’s arrival marks an exciting milestone for our firm,” said CEO and Founder Darin M. Klemchuk. “We have long admired his exceptional reputation in the IP community and his impressive track record of success in complex patent litigation. His unique combination of engineering knowledge and legal excellence will provide tremendous value to our clients as we continue to expand our litigation practice.”Klemchuk PLLC is a leading litigation, intellectual property, and business law firm based in Dallas, Texas. With a focus on customer service, the firm assists clients in safeguarding innovation and expanding market share through strategic investments in IP.Rich Wynne’s full professional profile may be viewed here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.