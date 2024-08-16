Klemchuk PLLC Attorneys Included in The Best Lawyers in America® 2025 Edition
Darin Klemchuk, Jim Chester, and Mandi Phillips are in The Best Lawyers in America® 2025 Edition for Litigation - IP, Litigation - Patent, and Corporate Law.DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Klemchuk PLLC, a leading litigation, intellectual property (IP), and business law firm, announces that CEO and Founder Darin Klemchuk, Member Jim Chester, and Senior Attorney Mandi Phillips have been included in the 2025 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® (Copyright 2019 by Woodward/White, Inc., of Aiken, S.C.), in the areas of Litigation - Intellectual Property, Litigation - Patent, and Corporate Law.
Darin Klemchuk: Litigation - Intellectual Property and Litigation - Patent
Jim Chester: Corporate Law
Mandi Phillips: Litigation - Intellectual Property
In addition to being on the Best Lawyers® list (2020-2025), Klemchuk has also been named by D Magazine as a Best Lawyer in Dallas for Intellectual Property (2007-2024), and as a Texas Super Lawyer (2008-2023) and as a Rising Star (2004-2006 & 2008) by Law & Politics Magazine as published in Texas Super Lawyers Magazine, a Thomson Reuters service.
“I am humbled to be included again in the ‘Best Lawyers in America’ list, and grateful for the acknowledgment from my peers and trusted colleagues in the legal industry. Congratulations to the attorneys on this year’s list,” said Klemchuk.
Jim Chester is recognized by Best Lawyers® for Corporate Law in 2025.
Chester stated, “It’s definitely a privilege and an honor to be included on such a prestigious list.”
Mandi Phillips, recognized by Best Lawyers® since 2024, has been included again in the 2025 edition for Litigation - Intellectual Property.
“It’s an honor to be included in this year’s edition of Best Lawyers, particularly since the recognition comes from those within the legal industry. Congratulations to all who were included in this list for 2025.” said Phillips.
Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are divided by geographic region and practice areas. They are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing. Best Lawyers has published their list for over three decades, and is a reliable, unbiased source of legal referrals.
As stated by Best Lawyers® CEO, Phillip Greer, over 250,000 voters participated in the voting process this year. To determine the awards, over 23 million evaluations were analyzed, including a record-breaking 3 million responses from this year alone.
Best Lawyers® awards are now available at www.bestlawyers.com.
