Influence Church Irvine Launches Monthly Services After Powerful Grand Opening

Next Services Set for July 27, August 17 , September 14 at 5 p.m

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a powerful launch night filled with worship, community, and a clear sense of revival, Influence Church is excited to announce the next three Sunday evening services at its newly opened Irvine campus.The launch event on June 22 drew hundreds of attendees and featured a dynamic atmosphere of worship led by Kim Walker-Smith and Michael Ketterer. The service marked the beginning of a fresh move of God in the heart of Orange County.“The energy, the hunger, and the presence of God in the room were undeniable,” said Pastor Phil Hotsenpiller. “We truly believe this campus is being planted for such a time as this.”The new Irvine campus will now continue with monthly services on Sunday evenings at 5 p.m. The upcoming service dates are as follows:• Sunday, July 27 at 5 p.m.• Sunday, August 17 at 5 p.m.• Sunday, September 14 at 5 p.m.All services will be held at 16500 Scientific, Irvine, Calif. 92618, and are open to everyone—families, students, and seekers alike.“We’re creating space for people to encounter Jesus and grow in an authentic community,” said Pastor Tammy Hotsenpiller. “Whether you’ve never been to church or you’ve been searching for a place to call home, we’d love to meet you.”Each Sunday evening gathering includes powerful worship led by Influence Music, encouraging Bible teaching, and connection opportunities for every age group.Come worship. Come encounter. Come belong. Revival is rising—and it’s happening now in Irvine.About Influence ChurchInfluence Church is a Spirit-led community with campuses in Anaheim and Irvine, California, dedicated to helping people discover their identity in Christ and live out their God-given purpose. Under the leadership of Phil and Tammy Hotsenpiller, Influence Church is known for passionate worship, strong biblical teaching and a deep commitment to spiritual growth and cultural impact. With a vision to raise up leaders and ignite revival, the church equips individuals to live with influence in every area of life. For more information, visit influencechurch.org.

Welcome to Influence Irvine: A New Move of God Begins

