Influence Church launches a new campus in Irvine on June 22 at 5 p.m.

Kim Walker-Smith and Michael Ketterer to lead worship at Irvine launch

IRVINE, CALIF. , CA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influence Church is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Irvine campus with a powerful worship service on Sunday, June 22 at 5 p.m. This milestone event will feature live worship from Kim Walker-Smith, internationally known worship leader from Jesus Culture, and Michael Ketterer, prophetic worship artist and America’s Got Talent finalist.“We sense God moving powerfully across Southern California,” said co-founder and senior pastor Phil Hotsenpiller. “By planting a new campus in Irvine and gathering in worship, we’re stepping into His plans with faith and obedience.”This launch represents a pivotal moment in Influence Church’s mission to spread hope, truth and revival across Orange County. Located in the heart of Irvine, the new campus will be a hub for worship, Bible teaching and equipping the next generation.“We believe every person who comes here has a unique story and a special place in God’s plan,” said co-founder and senior pastor Tammy Hotsenpiller. “Our prayer is that the Irvine campus feels like home, a place where people are seen, encouraged and drawn closer to Jesus through genuine relationships and the power of His word.”The evening will also include a message from Phil and Tammy Hotsenpiller and an opportunity to meet the Irvine campus leadership team. This is more than a service. It’s the beginning of a Kingdom movement.Event detailsWhat: Influence Church – Irvine campus launchWhen: Sunday, June 22, 2025, at 5 p.m.Where: 16500 Scientific, Irvine, Calif. 92618Who: Open to all – families, friends, students and seekers welcomeFeaturing: Kim Walker-Smith, Michael Ketterer, Influence MusicWebsite: influencechurch.orgCome worship. Come encounter. Come belong. Revival is rising, and it’s starting in Irvine.###About Influence ChurchInfluence Church is a Spirit-led community with campuses in Anaheim and Irvine, California, dedicated to helping people discover their identity in Christ and live out their God-given purpose. Under the leadership of Phil and Tammy Hotsenpiller, Influence Church is known for passionate worship, strong biblical teaching and a deep commitment to spiritual growth and cultural impact. With a vision to raise up leaders and ignite revival, the church equips individuals to live with influence in every area of life. For more information, visit influencechurch.org.

