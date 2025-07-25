Dana L. Cox on 'Spotlight with Emily Zubi': How She Bought a Business for $2,500 and Helps Others Do the Same

Dana L. Cox, executive coach and business strategist, captured in a poised and thoughtful moment, embodying confidence and leadership. Dana L. Cox (left) and host Emily Zubizarreta (right) on set at “Spotlight with Emily Zubi,” Promotional graphic for Dana's free webinar, “Skip the Start Up: Buy a Business Already Making Money,”

Dana L. Cox shares how she went from corporate burnout to business ownership and now helps professionals buy profitable businesses.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business acquisition consultant, entrepreneur, and strategist Dana L. Cox, MBA, PMP, was recently featured on Spotlight with Emily Zubi, founder of Miami Women Who Rock, to discuss how professionals can buy a business without starting from scratch. In a candid conversation, Cox details her rise from executive assistant to global executive, and how a radical career reset inspired her mission to help professionals own thriving businesses.“When my corporate journey ended, I chose to do something radical: rest, reflect, and intentionally choose my next move. I’d spent years building empires for others, but never truly bet on myself,” Cox shared in the interview. “A two-day workshop opened my eyes to small business acquisition. Within eight weeks, I acquired a profitable company with only $2,500 out of pocket. That moment proved business ownership was more accessible than I ever imagined, and I wanted more people to know it was possible.”Through FIX Coaching & Consulting, Cox helps professionals acquire profitable small businesses using her Positioned to Paid™ framework, a proven roadmap designed to skip the startup struggle and accelerate ownership. “You inherit revenue, teams, and proven systems; you don’t have to start from scratch. Most don’t realize you can skip the stress of a traditional startup and step into an already profitable operation,” Cox explained.Emily Zubi added, “Dana makes business acquisition real and practical for professionals who never saw themselves as entrepreneurs. She’s a role model for what’s possible.”Cox is the author of THE F.I.X.: Focused & Intentional eXecution: 7 Steps to Climbing the Corporate Ladder Without Sacrificing Your Health or Neglecting Your Family and From Burnout to Badass , which reflects her journey of transformation and resilience.Watch the full Spotlight with Emily Zubi interview:Free Webinar for Professionals: Learn How to Buy a Profitable Business Without Starting From ScratchCox invites professionals to her complimentary webinar, “Skip the Start Up: Buy a Business Already Making Money,” where she covers:- Why the $10 trillion wave of business exits is a historic opportunity for new owners- How to find, fund, and close business acquisitions easily- The six-phase Positioned to Paid™ roadmap for building wealth through ownership- Actionable strategies to stack deals and grow equityRegister now: PositionedToOwn.com About Dana L. Cox:Dana L. Cox, MBA, PMP, is an executive coach, business strategist, and entrepreneur named one of NY Weekly’s Top 20 Leaders to Watch in 2025. She founded FIX Coaching & Consulting and created the Positioned to Paid™ framework, helping professionals transition from employees to owners by acquiring profitable businesses. She has been featured in Authority Magazine, FormidableWomanUS, and other national media for her work. Cox is also the author of The F.I.X.: Focused & Intentional eXecution and From Burnout to Badass, which reflect her mission to lead with purpose, resilience, and legacy-building strategies.About Emily Zubizarreta:Emily Zubizarreta is a media host, branding expert, and Miami Women Who Rock founder. She is known for elevating visionary leaders and changemakers through her platform Spotlight with Emily Zubi, which showcases entrepreneurs, authors, and impact-driven professionals across South Florida and beyond.

