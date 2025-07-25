Dana L. Cox to Appear on Fintech.TV to Discuss How Business Acquisition Can Close the Wealth Gap for Women

Dana L. Cox, executive coach and business strategist, captured in a poised and thoughtful moment, embodying confidence and leadership. Fintech.TV Logo Promotional graphic for Dana's free webinar, “Skip the Start Up: Buy a Business Already Making Money,”

Dana L. Cox joins Fintech.TV to reveal how business acquisition helps professionals build wealth without starting from scratch.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business acquisition consultant, executive coach, and entrepreneur Dana L. Cox, MBA, PMP, will be featured in an upcoming episode of Fintech.TV with host Vince Molinari on Tuesday, July 29th. The broadcast will air globally across Fintech.TV’s platforms and streaming networks, reaching audiences in finance, technology, and business innovation.In this exclusive segment, Cox will demonstrate how business acquisition creates a faster, more strategic route to wealth for women and professionals seeking to become owners without starting from scratch. Drawing from her journey acquiring a company in just eight weeks with $2,500 out of pocket, Cox will share insights from her Positioned to Paid™ framework and discuss how acquisition unlocks new financial independence for underrepresented leaders.“Starting from zero isn’t the only path. I want Fintech.TV viewers to see how they can skip the startup chaos and acquire already working businesses.”As the founder of FIX Coaching & Consulting, Cox helps high-achieving professionals identify, evaluate, and acquire established companies. Her work has been featured in Formidable Woman US and Authority Magazine and, most recently, on Spotlight with Emily Zubi.During the interview, Cox and Molinari will address the persistent gender gap in business ownership, the $10 trillion transfer of business assets expected in the coming years, and how her clients leverage acquisitions for legacy wealth.Free Webinar InvitationCox shares these strategies in her free webinar, which is designed for professionals ready to build wealth through ownership. Visit PositionedToOwn.com to register.In the session, she covers:- How to find, fund, and close acquisition deals- The six-phase Positioned to Paid™ roadmap for ownership and wealth-building- Why business exits present a once-in-a-generation opportunity- Smart strategies to stack equity and build lasting portfoliosAbout Dana L. CoxDana L. Cox, MBA, PMP, is an executive coach, entrepreneur, and strategist named one of NY Weekly’s Top 20 Leaders to Watch in 2025. She is the creator of the Positioned to Paid™ framework and the author of The F.I.X.: Focused & Intentional eXecution and From Burnout to Badass. Cox aims to help professionals acquire profitable businesses, build legacy wealth, and lead purposefully.

