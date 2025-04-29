Groundbreaking industrial development for Grenada, Mississippi

SouthPoint Mississippi Industrial Park SouthPoint Mississippi Industrial Park: Central Location

The Hollingsworth Companies breaks ground on SouthPoint Mississippi Industrial Park, projected to bring $4 billion in direct economic impact to the region.

These new high-quality industrial facilities will enhance our ability to attract new businesses and strengthen the local economy for years to come.” — Matthew Harrison, CEO, Greater Grenada Partnership

GRENADA, MS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hollingsworth Companies , the largest non-urban industrial real estate developer in the southeastern United States, has announced the groundbreaking of a new industrial park in Grenada, Mississippi. Upon full buildout, SouthPoint Mississippi Industrial Park will offer more than two million square feet of industrial space in 14 strategically designed buildings, creating a projected job growth of up to 2,500 and a direct economic impact of $4 billion.“We are excited to invest in Grenada and expand our portfolio of best-in-class industrial facilities,” said Joe Hollingsworth, CEO of The Hollingsworth Companies, in making the announcement. “This industrial park will provide move-in-ready space for manufacturers and distributors seeking to scale their operations in a business-friendly environment. Mississippi’s strong workforce, competitive cost structure, and central location make it an ideal destination for industrial growth.”While the company’s significant investment reinforces Grenada’s position as a leading hub for advanced manufacturing and logistics, it also brings dynamic opportunity to the region. As Matthew Harrison, CEO, President and Executive Director of the Greater Grenada Partnership , pointed out, “These new high-quality industrial facilities will enhance our ability to attract new businesses and strengthen the local economy for years to come. With a direct impact of $4 billion and a multiplier of four, the total impact could reach as high as $16 billion.”The new park’s prime location along I-55 provides immediate access to major distribution routes serving Memphis, Jackson, and the broader Southeastern U.S. market. This connectivity, combined with Mississippi’s commitment to infrastructure investment and workforce development, will make SouthPoint Mississippi an attractive destination for national and international companies.The immediate construction of two spec facilities will also enhance key flexibility and speed to market. Upon full buildout, individual buildings will range from 108,000 to 173,000 square feet, with an additional 800,000 square feet of expansion space available for future growth. “Flexibility in space supports a variety of tenants which in turn will help support seamless relocation for all stakeholders,” Harrison noted.Significant state impact. Strong local support. Long-term partnerships.SouthPoint Mississippi aligns with Mississippi’s broader economic development strategy focused on industrial expansion and job creation. “Mississippi is on the fast track to leading the way in economic growth, and this project is just more proof that there’s no better place to set up shop than here. The SouthPoint Mississippi development demonstrates our state’s commitment to our booming manufacturing industry. It’s truly a driving force behind Mississippi’s momentum, and I look forward to seeing the long-term benefits to the people of Grenada and the surrounding region,” said Governor Tate Reeves.The Hollingsworth Companies works closely with businesses, economic development groups and local governments to create long-term partnerships that support industrial growth and high-quality industrial space which allows tenants to expand efficiently and operate successfully. Local officials also embrace that philosophy of collaboration. Grenada County Board of Supervisor’s President Chad Bridges noted, “The SouthPoint Grenada Industrial Park represents a major milestone for our community in expansion opportunities, job creation, and economic vitality. We are proud to partner with The Hollingsworth Companies and look forward to the positive impact this project will have on our residents and local businesses.”Building on legacies of successSouthPoint Mississippi builds upon The Hollingsworth Companies legacy of successful industrial park developments throughout the Southeast. With thriving industrial parks in Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia, the company has a proven track record of attracting high-value tenants, supporting economic growth, and creating thousands of jobs. The addition of SouthPoint Mississippi further reinforces Hollingsworth’s commitment to expanding industrial opportunities in non-urban markets.Located adjacent to the recently developed 500,000-square-foot Milwaukee Tool facility, SouthPoint Mississippi also builds on Grenada’s proven record as an empowering location for national and international companies, offering a robust area workforce and business-friendly climate.Groundbreaking ceremony: April 29, 2025The groundbreaking ceremony, scheduled for April 29, 2025, will include representatives from The Hollingsworth Companies, local and state officials, and key economic development partners.For more information:Matthew HarrisonGreater Grenada Partnershipmatthew@grenadameansbusiness.comPhone: 662-229-9502About The Hollingsworth CompaniesThe Hollingsworth Companies is the largest non-urban industrial real estate developer and construction firm in the southeastern United States, with 125 tenants and 21 million square feet of industrial space across 18 states. The company specializes in developing and leasing Class-A industrial facilities that support manufacturing, distribution, and logistics operations. For more information about The Hollingsworth Companies, contact, John Bainer, Vice President of Industrial Real Estate, at 865.719.3902, jbainer@hollingsworthcos.com.

