Mayor Bowser Encourages Residents to Stay Cool During Prolonged Period of Extreme Heat

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser is encouraging residents and visitors to take precautions to ensure they stay safe and cool ahead of expected high temperatures that will last through this weekend and into next week.



Due to anticipated high temperatures and humidity levels, Mayor Bowser has activated an Extreme Heat Alert for Friday, July 25 through Wednesday, July 30, with the possibility of an extension or revision should the forecast change.



The National Weather Service is forecasting daily high temperatures that could reach 99 degrees. When combined with high humidity levels, the heat index is expected to be as high as 109 degrees at times. Overnight temperatures are expected to drop into the high 70s, but due to humidity, the heat index could reach as high as 95 degrees overnight.

The Bowser Administration urges residents to take precautions during the extreme heat. That includes staying indoors when possible, remaining hydrated, checking on seniors and other vulnerable neighbors, and calling the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 for unsheltered residents in need of free, accessible transportation to a low-barrier shelter or day center. The District will also deploy cooling buses to assist unsheltered residents in need of immediate relief from the heat.

Residents are encouraged to visit heat.dc.gov to find information about the District’s heat emergency plan, locate cooling centers, and access important safety tips and available services. To stay informed about heat alerts and other emergency notifications, residents can sign up for AlertDC at alert.dc.gov.

Cooling Centers

Cooling centers are locations across the District where individuals can go to gain respite from the heat. In addition to providing an air-conditioned place to cool off, some cooling centers provide additional services to individuals experiencing homelessness. Facilities serving as cooling centers include low-barrier shelters, day centers, public libraries, community centers and recreation centers, and youth services centers. Find your closest cooling center using the map located at heat.dc.gov.

Low-Barrier Shelters and Day Centers

Low-barrier shelters and day centers for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, provide an air-conditioned and safe place to stay, and offer additional support services and case management. Visit the Department of Human Services website for more information.

Individuals and families seeking accessible transportation to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093, between the hours of 8 am to 12 am, or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311 at any time of the day or night.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours:

New York Avenue Men’s Shelter (1355 New York Avenue NE)

801 East Men’s Shelter (2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE)

Adams Place Men’s Shelter (2210 Adams Place NE)

Emery Men’s Shelter (1725 Lincoln Road NE)

Pat Handy Women’s Shelter (810 5th Street NW)

Harriet Tubman Women’s Shelter (1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE)

Living Life Alternatives LGBTQ+ Shelter (400 50th Street SE)

Access to Day Centers

Day centers provide walk-in services to individuals experiencing homelessness with no appointment required. Entry to the following day centers is permitted on a first-come, first-served basis:

Downtown Day Services Center (1313 New York Avenue NW) – Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm (hours may be extended based on weather conditions)

Adams Place Day Center (2210 Adams Place NE) – Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm

801 East Day Center (2722 MLK Jr. Avenue SE) – Monday through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth ages 18–24 and is open 24 hours for walk-in and full services. Appointments are recommended. For more information, please call (202) 248-2098.

Pools and Spray Parks

When it’s hot out, one of the best ways to cool down quickly is to go swimming or splash around in cold water. The District offers free access to indoor pools, outdoor pools, and spray parks for DC residents, operated by the Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR).

Spray parks across the city operate daily from 10 am to 6 pm. Some spray parks may be offline due to scheduled maintenance. To find your closest spray park, visit dpr.dc.gov/sprayparks.

Indoor pools are available year-round across the city. Visit dpr.dc.gov/indoorpools for a full list of locations and hours.

Outdoor pools operate six days a week on individual schedules. For locations and schedules, visit dpr.dc.gov/outdoorpools.

Senior Wellness Centers

For the most up-to-date information about Department of Aging and Community Living (DACL) Senior Wellness Centers, visit dacl.dc.gov/service/senior-wellness-centers. For more information about Senior Centers, seniors are advised to call DACL at (202) 724-5626 during regular business hours, or the District’s Call Center at 311 after hours.

Heat Safety Precautions

Keep yourself and your family safe from the heat during the summer months by taking the following actions:

Drink lots of water: Drink more water, no matter how active you are, and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, because your body will sweat more on hot days.

Rest in cool places: Take frequent breaks in cool, shady areas because your body temperature will increase in the sun.

Keep it cool inside: Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day to decrease the amount of heat coming inside. During the early morning and late evening, open windows and doors to let heat out and let cooler air in.

Wear loose clothing and sunscreen: Wear protective, loose-fitting clothing and SPF-15 or higher sunscreen.

Take cold showers: Use cold water when showering or bathing to lower your body temperature.

Remain in air-conditioned spaces whenever possible: Avoid spending long periods of time outdoors or in the sun.

Keep kids and pets cool: Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars, ever, because the temperature inside a car can rise very quickly. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at 202-888-PETS.

Walk pets safely: Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening when temperatures are cooler.

Have your emergency kit handy: Keep your emergency kit available in an easy-to-reach location in case of an emergency.

Get Help with Utilities

The Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) provides financial assistance, discounts, and energy efficiency programs to help you with utility bills. Visit the Utility Affordability Programs website or call (202) 236-2657 to learn more.

Know Fire Hydrant Laws

Unauthorized use of fire hydrants is unlawful, dangerous, and damaging. To report a fire hydrant that has been tampered with, please call 311.

Volunteer with the Community Emergency Response Team

Serve DC offers the chance to volunteer with DC’s Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), which will allow you to learn more about emergency preparedness and help your fellow community members during a hazard event. Visit the Serve DC CERT page to learn more.

DC Heat Plan

When the heat index forecast exceeds 95 degrees, the District issues a Heat Alert. When the heat index forecast exceeds 105 degrees, the District issues an Extreme Heat Alert and may implement additional resources as needed to support public health and wellness. Learn more about updates to the District’s Heat Plan.

