Final Air Quality Permit 7301-SM - Fort Myer Construction Corporation

PUBLIC NOTICE

Final Synthetic Minor Air Quality Permit 7301-SM for the Fort Myer Construction Corporation Batch Mix Asphalt Plant Located at 2001 5th Street NE, Washington DC (FMCC Plant #1)

On Friday, November 21, 2025, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) issued a synthetic minor air quality permit (No. 7301-SM) to Fort Myer Construction Corporation (FMCC) to operate an existing batch mix asphalt plant at the facility known as Plant #1, located at 2001 5th Street NE, Washington DC. This permit was issued pursuant to 20 DCMR §§ 200.2, 200.6, and 200.7 and can be found in the attachments below.

On February 16, 2024, DOEE issued a public notice soliciting comments on a draft version of the permit. A public hearing was held on March 18, 2024 at the DOEE offices at 1200 First Street NE, Washington DC. The initial 30-day comment period was extended and the public comment period closed on March 25, 2024.

Comments were received from numerous commenters during the public comment period and at the public hearing. DOEE has considered each of the comments, received in writing and at the public hearing, and has prepared responses to them (see attached, below).

The comments and related review resulted in several changes to the draft permit as discussed in the comment response document (attached below). With these revisions, DOEE has deemed the permit appropriate for issuance and has therefore issued the permit to the applicant, Fort Myer Construction Corporation.

Under D.C. Official Code § 8-101.05h(a) and 20 DCMR § 107, any person impacted by this final action may appeal the action to the Office of Administrative Hearings, pursuant to § 2-1831.03(a).

Questions should be addressed to Stephen Ours, Chief, DOEE Air Quality Permitting Branch at (202) 498-8143 or by email at [email protected].