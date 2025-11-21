Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7209-R1 - Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Engraving & Printing

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7209-R1, U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Engraving and Printing (BEP)

Operation of a seven-color, non-heatset, sheet-fed lithographic printing press at 14th and C Streets SW, Washington DC

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, proposes to issue an air quality permit No. 7209-R1 to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Bureau of Engraving and Printing, to operate a printing press, identified as a Komori Lithrone SX729 (LSX729) seven-color, non-heatset, sheet-fed lithographic printing press, at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing Main Building, A Wing, Room A-170, at 14th and C Streets SW, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is David Kaczka, Environmental Division Manager, Office of Environment, Health & Safety at (202) 874-2107 or [email protected].

Emissions

The maximum potential emissions from the unit is expected to be no greater than the following:

Pollutant Estimated Maximum Annual Emissions (tons/yr) Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) 0.97 Total Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAP) 0.19

The proposed emission limits are summarized as follows:

The maximum annual emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) resulting from the operation of the press shall not exceed 0.97 tons per 12-month rolling period. [20 DCMR 201] Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from the press. [10 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1] An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited . [20 DCMR 903.1]

Violation of the requirements of this condition that occur as a result of unavoidable malfunction, despite the conscientious employment of control practices, shall be an affirmative defense for which the owner or operator shall bear the burden of proof. A malfunction shall not be considered unavoidable if the owner or operator could have taken, but did not take, appropriate steps to eliminate the malfunction within a reasonable time, as determined by the Department. [20 DCMR 903.13(b)]

Note: This condition is District enforceable only.

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 9:00 A.M. and 5:00 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143 or [email protected]. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address, and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered before taking final action on the permit application.

Comments on the proposed permit and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor

Washington DC 20002

[email protected]

No comments or hearing requests submitted after December 22, 2025 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 498-8143.