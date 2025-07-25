Bangladesh: Journalist killed in violent attack

Khandaker Shah Alam died allegedly in retaliation for his reporting.

The NUJ joins the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) and its affiliate, the Bangladesh Manobadhikar Sangbadik Forum (BMSF), in strongly condemning the killing of journalist Khandaker Shah Alam.

A correspondent for the Bangla-language newspaper Daily Matrijagat, Alam was assaulted by a former prisoner, Babul Mia in Nabinagar Upazila, in Dhaka’s northeast.

The attack was allegedly due to Alam writing about him in the past. The journalist was repeatedly punched and kicked, leaving him unconscious.

He subsequently died from his injuries and Mia was apprehended, arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The BMSF said:

“BMSF strongly condemns this murder case. We demand the immediate arrest of the perpetrators and call for legal action to be brought against them.”

The IFJ said:

“The IFJ strongly condemns the targeted killing of journalist Khandaker Shah Alam. Bangladesh continues to be one of the region’s most hostile environments for media workers, with intimidation, harassment, and violent attacks remaining widespread during the interim government period. This latest assault is a stark reminder of the urgent need to protect media workers and hold the perpetrators fully accountable.”

The IFJ’s South Asia Press Freedom Report 2024-25, which documents media rights violations in the region from May 1, 2024, to April 30, 2025, recorded 6 killings of journalists in Bangladesh amidst a turbulent political transition following the ousting of authoritarian Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The IFJ has continually called for all states to adopt the IFJ-led International Convention on the Safety and Independence of Journalists and Other Media Professionals aimed at providing greater protection for media workers and journalism in the face of escalating violence and threats.

