Journalists develop skills in court reporting during training events in Fergana and Samarkand

More than 60 regional journalists, bloggers and court employees enhanced their capacity to report on court and legal proceedings during training courses organized in Fergana and Samarkand cities by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan (PCUz) and the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan.

The two-day workshops, conducted on 21-22 July and 24-25 July 2025, respectively, brought together representatives of the Supreme Court and regional courts, along with journalists and bloggers from the regions of Andijan, Bukhara, Fergana, Jizzak, Namangan, Navoi and Samarkand.

Led by two international journalism experts, the training sessions emphasized the importance of accurate and balanced reporting, in accordance with international standards, Uzbek legislation and best practices.

Through lectures, case studies and group exercises, participants expanded their understanding of Uzbekistan’s justice system, explored ethical and legal boundaries in legal reporting, and discussed the nature of legitimate information gathering and legal reporting.