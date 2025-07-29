Smartex Apparel Introduces New Youth Essential Crewneck Sweatshirt for Back-to-School Season

Style 303 joins the Smart Blanks fleece collection, now shipping from CA and TX warehouses

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smartex Apparel has announced the launch of its newest youth style, the Style 303 Essential Crew Sweatshirt , which is now available and shipping from its California and Texas warehouses. The new crewneck expands the Smart Blanks fleece collection and arrives just in time for the back-to-school season.Offered in six classic colors–black, charcoal grey, heather grey, red, navy, and royal–the crew is made from Smartex’s signature ring-spun combed cotton for a soft hand feel and durable wear. Built with decorators in mind, Style 303 is optimized for screen printing, DTG, embroidery, and other design applications.Stocked in youth sizes XS through XL, the sweatshirts are packed 6 per polybag and 24 per box. The classic fit and mid-weight construction make them versatile options for schools, teams, retailers, or any organization seeking quality, ready-to-decorate youth fleece.In addition to the youth crew neck, Smartex has previewed two upcoming adult fleece styles:Style 104 Adult Essential Sweatpants are a core style designed to pair with Smart Blanks fleece tops . They feature a classic fit and a tight-knit surface for decoration.Style 7007 Adult Premium 9 oz. Sweatpants – a modern straight-leg silhouette with an open hem and adjustable drawcord cuff, offering flexible wear for various looks.Both adult sweatpant styles are scheduled to launch soon and will be available in a range of sizes and core colorways.Smartex Apparel continues to expand its Smart Blanks line to meet market demand for elevated basics that offer premium quality, fit, and decorate-ready fabrics at competitive pricing.About the Company:Supported by over 15 years of experience in manufacturing, design, and sales, Smartex Apparel creates apparel for a market demanding the best fabric, style, and value without compromising quality. A Smartex Apparel brand, Smart Blanks represents and continues the legacy of Smartex Apparel’s quality apparel. Offered across all product lines, Smart Blank’s signature ring-spun combed cotton ranges from basic tees to premium fleece styles. Smart Blank’s styles are versatile and are a perfect match for any type of design technique. The fabrics offer a high-density stitch for a smooth printing surface, creating elevated basics for the right fit and price. A direct supplier, Smart Blanks, offers apparel at competitive prices and speed to market with same-day shipping of in-stock merchandise from the conveniently located warehouse in Anaheim, California. Smart Blanks is committed to bringing quality apparel at manufacturer-direct pricing and an exceptional customer service experience.

