Fulton Calvery Drops Hook-Heavy Pop Track, 'Kissable'

Cover art for "Kissable" by Fulton Calvery Fulton Calvery

New single “Kissable” showcases Fulton Calvery’s playful edge and pop sensibility blending playful swagger with modern rock edge

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising genre-bending artist Fulton Calvery released his infectious new single, “Kissable,” on Friday, July 25, 2025. A hook-driven anthem that dances between flirtation and rock ‘n’ roll swagger, “Kissable” is a playful, magnetic ode to that one person who’s simply impossible to resist.

Driven by sultry vocals, gritty guitar lines, and tongue-in-cheek charm, the track captures the electric energy of falling hard and fast. With a sound that echoes the pop brilliance of Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, laced with a subtle Mick Jagger-style edge, Calvery brings a fresh, cinematic flair to the pop landscape. As the chorus rings out with the lyrics “Why you got to be so kissable? Makes me lose all my principles”, Calvery's strength as a singer-songwriter amidst his confident genre-blending musical style is on full display.

“This song initially started as an assignment for a lyric writing class at Berklee College of Music, and I actually got an A on it...I wanted to put together a track that was as fun to listen to as it is to dance to. The best feedback I’ve been getting? People keep asking me to play it again,” said Fulton Calvery on writing "Kissable."

With its bold hooks and undeniable groove, “Kissable” makes the perfect soundtrack for late-night drives, dance floors, and anyone caught in the thrill of new attraction. "Kissable" was mixed and mastered by Carter Green, with drumming by Troy Schuster.

About Fulton Calvery:

Fulton Calvery is a rock artist from Wichita, Kansas, blending classic rock vibes with a modern twist. His music is raw, honest, and built around guitar-heavy hooks, powerful lyrics, and a style that’s all his own. With songs like “Premonition” and “Kissable,” he brings emotion and attitude together in a way that’s both relatable and unforgettable.

Music has always been part of Fulton’s DNA. He grew up just a block and a half from a nightclub where local bands played regularly—and he and his younger brother would eagerly help the musicians set up and tear down, often scoring impromptu lessons and advice from the pros. At 14, Fulton and his friends won their high school talent show in the group category, and by 16 he was playing professionally in bands. He’d bring his gig clothes to school, then hop on the band bus right out front—sometimes skipping the last class or two to hit the road.

At 29, he won a guitar contest with a grand prize that sent him to meet Van Halen and receive a signed guitar. And in 2018, Fulton was inducted into the Kansas Music Hall of Fame as a member of the hard rock band Submytion, a group known for its energy, musicianship, and deep roots in the Midwest rock scene. More than just a musician, Fulton is a creative storyteller. Whether through lyrics, performance, or animated music videos, he pulls people into his world with emotion, humor, and grit. He’s not just making songs—he’s building experiences, one hook, one lyric, and one visual at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.