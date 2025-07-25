Back and Better Than Ever: Raising Your Spirited Child Releases Updated Edition for Today’s Parenting Challenges

Fourth edition of Raising Your Spirited Child by nationally recognized author Mary Sheedy Kurcinka Ed.D.

Updated edition is specifically designed for a modern generation of parents

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parents of spirited children can celebrate the release of the long-awaited fourth edition of Raising Your Spirited Child by nationally recognized author Mary Sheedy Kurcinka Ed.D. This updated edition is specifically designed for a modern generation of parents and provides research-backed strategies and real-world solutions to help them better understand and support their spirited child.

This is the first update to the book in over a decade. The newly revised edition will be released on September 2, with pre-orders available now on Amazon. In a milestone moment, the audiobook, available on Audible, is narrated by the author herself, bringing a more personal and authentic dimension to her transformative guidance.

Spirited children are more intense, persistent, perceptive energetic, and sensitive, and may have difficulty sleeping. The book is a must-read for parents with toddlers to pre-teens.

What’s new in this edition?

• The Spirited Child Approach: This groundbreaking methodology focuses on three key concepts—calm, connect, and coach—offering practical tools to handle the most stressful situations.

• Structure as Prevention: Discover how structure and routine can help avoid meltdowns and create a more peaceful home.

• Tech-Savvy Parenting: Actionable advice on managing screen use while nurturing relationships, addressing the impact of screen time and social media.

• The Power of Sleep: This edition prioritizes sleep for the whole family, offering simple, effective strategies for getting everyone the rest they need to thrive – without leaving anyone to cry.

Raising Your Spirited Child is a groundbreaking, must-read for all parents who want to better understand their child’s unique temperament and raise them in a supportive, calm, and nurturing environment.

About the Author

Mary Sheedy Kurcinka, Ed.D., is a bestselling author, internationally recognized lecturer, and parent educator. Her books have been translated into more than twenty languages. She provides training for families and professionals, incorporating temperament, neurobiology, sleep, and emotion coaching into homes, schools, childcare centers, medical practices, social services, and businesses. Dr. Kurcinka has appeared on Good Morning America and other national and local television programs, and her work has been featured in The New York Times and other publications. She is the founder of the Spirited Child, Spirited Baby, and Kids, Parents and Power Struggles workshops and provides individual parent consultations. Mary holds a Doctorate degree in Education with an emphasis on temperamental differences from Hamline University and a Master’s degree in Child Development and Family Social Science from the University of Minnesota. She resides in Bozeman, Montana with her husband and is a proud mother and grandmother.

