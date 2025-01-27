OFF THE BEATEN PATH ANNOUNCES LIMITED-TIME OFFER FOR REI ADVENTURES TRAVELERS AFFECTED BY CLOSURE

Travel Enthusiasts Invited to Explore Trip Options

BOZEMAN, MT, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an exciting move to help travelers who were impacted by the recent closure of the REI Adventures travel business, Off the Beaten Path—an adventure travel company known for offering one-of-a-kind, life-changing experiences—has announced a special discount for anyone whose REI trip was canceled. This limited-time offer is available until February 28, 2025, and is a chance to explore some of the most awe-inspiring destinations on the planet.

Whether you’re seeking the wild landscapes of Africa, the glaciers of Alaska, the stunning coastlines of Australia, the magical trails of Costa Rica, or the iconic landscapes of the American West, Off the Beaten Path has you covered. This exclusive offer is valid for scheduled small-group adventures or customized journeys throughout all Off the Beaten Path travel territories. You can book your dream trip for 2025 or 2026, and if you provide proof of your REI cancellation, the discount is yours. Discounts will vary depending on travel destination but range between 10% and 20%.

“We believe in the transformative power of travel—how it can open hearts, connect us to new cultures, and leave a lasting, positive impact on both travelers and the places they visit,” says Cory Lawrence, CEO of Off the Beaten Path. “Our mission is to offer adventures that are as unique as our guests. This is an opportunity for anyone whose trip was canceled to experience the world in a way they’ll never forget.”

From exhilarating small-group tours to tailor-made itineraries perfect for solo travelers, families or groups of friends, every trip with Off the Beaten Path is carefully crafted to offer authentic, enriching experiences that go beyond the typical tourist route. Their expert guides ensure each adventure brings travelers closer to the soul of the destination, fostering deeper connections and unforgettable memories.

Off the Beaten Path invites travelers to learn more about their award-winning tours at offthebeatenpath.com. Please call 888.572.0613 to begin planning your adventure today.

About Off the Beaten Path

Off the Beaten Path is a dedicated travel company in Bozeman, Montana, committed to offering unique and unforgettable travel experiences. Our mission of changing lives through exceptional travel experiences drives us to make a positive impact in the lives of our clients, our communities, and ourselves. Join us off the beaten path - at the confluence of journey and destination, where the heart of the traveler meets the soul of the place.

Legal Disclaimer:

