Sara Cheek Launches New Podcast 'One of the Boys'

Sara Cheek

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sara Cheek, the charismatic and unabashedly witty sports commentator, is thrilled to announce the launch of her new podcast, "One of the Boys." Set to debut this summer, "One of the Boys" promises to provide an unfiltered and entertaining inside look at the lives of some of today's most talked-about athletes.

On her podcast, Cheek brings her vivacious personality to the forefront as she dives deep into the behind-the-scenes world of sports, engaging with athletes in candid and insightful conversations. From locker room banter to untold stories of triumph and defeat, "One of the Boys" will deliver a fresh perspective on the sports world that fans won't want to miss.

But that's not all! Cheek is also gearing up to launch an innovative new platform called Ballers, coming this August. This subscription-based platform will grant fans unprecedented access to their favorite sports stars like never before.

Ballers will provide a unique, interactive experience where fans can connect directly with athletes from various sports including NFL, NBA, college football, women's sports, and many more. Subscribers will be able to watch training videos, purchase exclusive memorabilia, celebrate birthdays with personalized messages, and get a glimpse into the daily lives of their beloved athletes.

"I’m beyond excited to launch 'One of the Boys' and share all the incredible stories and laughter with my listeners,” says Cheek. “And with Ballers, we're taking fan engagement to the next level, allowing them to interact with athletes in a way that’s never been done before. Stay tuned, because August is going to be epic!"

Get ready for a summer filled with laughter, insights, and unparalleled access to the sports world. Follow Sara on IG @onlysarablake for updates on "One of the Boys" and the launch of Ballers. Join the conversation and experience the thrill of being truly connected to the athletes you admire.

