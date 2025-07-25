Twice-Deported Honduran Man Added to Texas’ Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Jose Antonio Marquina-Bonilla—a criminal illegal immigrant who has been deported back to Honduras multiple times—to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Jose Antonio Marquina-Bonilla, 33, from Honduras, has been wanted by the Grapevine Police Department since June 16, 2025, for continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Marquina-Bonilla was deported from the United States in 2016 after being encountered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in Arizona. In October 2023, he was arrested by the Grapevine Police Department for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, convicted and subsequently deported to Honduras again the following month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Following that deportation, Marquina-Bonilla returned to Texas and is believed to have started sexually abusing a young child in November 2024.

Marquina-Bonilla is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. More information about Marquina-Bonilla or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 40 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 14 sex offenders and 10 criminal illegal immigrants—with $28,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous—regardless of how they are submitted—and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to identify fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders, and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists—with photos—on the DPS website.

(HQ 2025-073)