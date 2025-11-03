DPS Continues Mission to Keep Texas Families Safe at the Polls this Election Season via iWatchTexas

AUSTIN – As Election Day approaches, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) urges Texans to stay alert and download the iWatchTexas mobile app to report any suspicious activity this election season. iWatchTexas empowers with the ability to report suspicious behavior that could indicate potential threats to public safety, ensuring that everyone can take an active role in keeping their communities and families safe.

“Election season is a critical time for civic engagement, and ensuring the process remains safe and secure is top priority for DPS,” said DPS Colonel Freeman F. Martin. “Our state, local and federal partners are working together around the clock to protect polling places and election infrastructure, but public awareness is one of our strongest defenses. If you see something that doesn’t seem right report it through iWatchTexas.”

iWatchTexas is a critical tool that allows Texans to report suspicious activity that may relate to criminal, terrorist or other safety-related threats. Many crimes and acts of violence are preceded by warning signs that often go unreported. By using iWatchTexas, citizens can help law enforcement detect and disrupt potential threats before they occur.

Here are some examples of behaviors and activities you should report:

Individuals attempting to gain unauthorized access to polling locations.

Strangers asking questions about building security features and procedures.

A social media post about a possible attack or a desire to commit an act of violence.

A social media account encouraging and posting about acts of vandalism, sabotage or arson.

Attempts to intimidate voters, election officials or volunteers.

Someone who appear to be physically tampering with a mailbox, ballot box, or voting machine.

People requesting sensitive information, such as blueprints, security plans or VIP travel schedules, without a need to know.

Purchasing supplies that could be used to make bombs or weapons or purchasing uniforms without having the proper credentials.

Taking photographs or videos of security features, such as cameras or checkpoints.

Attempted or actual cyber attacks.

Using the iWatchTexas tool, the public can report suspicious activities or behaviors in their schools and communities that may indicate criminal, terroristic or school safety-related threats. These can be reported via the mobile app, online at www.iwatchtx.org or by calling 1-844-643-2251. A report usually takes less than five minutes, and once submitted, each report is reviewed by law enforcement analysts. All reports are confidential (providing contact information, which is optional, will allow for follow-up questions).

The iWatchTexas app is free and available for iPhone and Android. It is also available in Spanish. Texans are urged to download the app immediately.

Note: The iWatchTexas program is not designed to report emergencies. If a situation requires an emergency response, call 911.

New iWatchTexas Feature

In March, DPS Launched a New iWatchTexas Feature to protect the public from coercion and harassment by foreign adversaries. The new feature allows individuals to indicate that their concern is related to foreign influence when submitting a report. Foreign influence threats may include assassination, assault, physical surveillance, harassment, abduction, familial intimidation, digital threats, passport revocation, consular services denial, unlawful detention and deportation, forced rendition and repatriation and INTERPOL abuses.

All iWatchTexas reports indicating possible foreign influence will automatically be routed to DPS for further vetting.

###(HQ 2025-112)