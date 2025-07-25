Respected Roots Makes Historic Impact at Kappa Alpha Psi & Alpha Phi Alpha National Events

Our booth turned into more than just a space—it was a whole vibe” — Abeyon Gardner, PR Manager

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Respected Roots, the leading men's grooming brand rooted in culture and confidence, recently made waves at two of the most influential national gatherings of Black Greek-letter organizations—the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. 86th Grand Chapter Meeting in Phoenix, AZ, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. 99th General Convention in Philadelphia, PA.These back-to-back appearances weren’t just vendor stops—they were vibrant celebrations of legacy, brotherhood, and purpose.A Movement in Phoenix: Kappa Alpha Psi ConclaveIn Phoenix, Respected Roots transformed its vendor booth into a cultural hub. For five days, the team connected with thousands of Kappa men and their families and friends, turning product demos into dynamic conversations about self-care and style.“Our booth turned into more than just a space—it was a whole vibe,” said Abeyon, Respected Roots’ PR Lead. “Kings and Queens came through every day—testing products, FaceTiming friends, and showing love like we were family.”The Fourth of July added a special spark. The team paused for a moment of celebration, sharing laughter, food, and gratitude. “That day reminded us that Respected Roots is about more than grooming—it’s about presence, purpose, and people,” Abeyon added.Power and Presence in Philly: Alpha Phi Alpha ConventionJust days later, the team brought the same energy to Philadelphia, where the Alpha Phi Alpha Brotherhood welcomed Respected Roots with intention and open arms. Many attendees were already loyal customers, stopping by to restock or share testimonials.“Men were saying, ‘I was hoping y’all would be here,’ and that meant everything,” said co-founder Jaret Patterson. “It showed us we’re not just building a brand—we’re building trust.”The convention offered a deeper connection—beyond sales, the team shared stories, answered questions, and cultivated community.Rooted in Gratitude and Looking Ahead:Respected Roots left both events with full hearts and renewed purpose.“To the Kappas and the Alphas—thank you,” said co-founder Jason Hawkins. “Your support confirms that this movement we’re building is meaningful. Respected Roots is more than beard care—it’s a lifestyle rooted in excellence and authenticity.”Next up? In California in two weeks, the team brings the same energy, purpose, and passion.About Respected RootsRespected Roots is a premier men’s grooming and lifestyle brand committed to redefining self-care for Black men. The brand empowers individuals to embrace confidence, wellness, and leadership through high-quality products and community-focused initiatives.

