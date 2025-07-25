Exclusive Tents Named 'The World’s Greatest Luxury Tent Manufacturer' in National TV Feature
Exclusive Tents is crowned the world's top luxury tent manufacturer in a national TV feature, showcasing global projects, craftsmanship, and bold design.
📺 Airtimes by Region (Cable/Satellite):
• Eastern – 2:00 PM
• Central – 1:00 PM
• Mountain – 12:00 PM
• Pacific – 11:00 AM
The just-released official trailer offers a preview of how Exclusive Tents is redefining outdoor luxury—blending sustainability, world-class engineering, and bespoke design across over 50 countries.
From remote safari camps, boutique glamping resorts, and Airbnb’s stays Exclusive Tents delivers one-of-a-kind luxury tents engineered to perform in the world’s most challenging environments. The segment showcases real-world projects, behind-the-scenes footage, and why discerning developers around the globe choose Exclusive Tents.
"Many try to replicate our designs—even our projects—but true originality can’t be duplicated. There’s only one Exclusive Tents."
Explore Our Tents Firsthand - Stay at The Covey
https://www.nestpropertieshotsprings.com/book-your-stay
Brian Grisham
Exclusive Tents
mail@exclusivetents.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
World's Best Luxury Tent Manufacturer | Exclusive Tents on "The Worlds Greatest!..." TV show
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.