Exclusive Tents Named 'The World’s Greatest Luxury Tent Manufacturer' in National TV Feature

Exclusive Tents is crowned the world's top luxury tent manufacturer in a national TV feature, showcasing global projects, craftsmanship, and bold design.

We’re honored to be recognized on a national stage. This segment celebrates what makes our work unique: our roots, our craftsmanship, and our clients who dream big.” — Paul Zway

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Exclusive Tents, a global pioneer in handcrafted luxury tent structures, has been named “ The World’s Greatest Luxury Tent Manufacturer ” by the producers of the national television series "The World’s Greatest!..." The feature will air on Bloomberg TV on Saturday, August 9 and Saturday, August 16, 2025.📺 Airtimes by Region (Cable/Satellite):• Eastern – 2:00 PM• Central – 1:00 PM• Mountain – 12:00 PM• Pacific – 11:00 AMThe just-released official trailer offers a preview of how Exclusive Tents is redefining outdoor luxury—blending sustainability, world-class engineering, and bespoke design across over 50 countries.From remote safari camps, boutique glamping resorts, and Airbnb’s stays Exclusive Tents delivers one-of-a-kind luxury tents engineered to perform in the world’s most challenging environments. The segment showcases real-world projects, behind-the-scenes footage, and why discerning developers around the globe choose Exclusive Tents."Many try to replicate our designs—even our projects—but true originality can’t be duplicated. There’s only one Exclusive Tents."Explore Our Tents Firsthand - Stay at The Covey

World's Best Luxury Tent Manufacturer | Exclusive Tents on "The Worlds Greatest!..." TV show

