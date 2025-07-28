CHCollective Announces Free 2025 Purchasing Summit & Reverse Expo for Community Health Centers

CHCollective Purchasing Summit & Reverse Expo

FT. WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHCollective, the only health center-owned and operated channel partner to Provista-Vizient, is excited to announce the 2025 CHCollective Purchasing Summit & Reverse Expo , taking place November 11–12, 2025, at the AC Hotel in Ft. Worth, Texas.This two-day event is designed for community health center purchasing managers, operations leaders, and finance professionals. Attendees will connect with peers, discover innovative cost-saving solutions, and engage directly with leading suppliers and partners.Event Highlights:Keynote Speaker: April Lewis, renowned healthcare strategist and advocate for community health, will share actionable insights on navigating today’s challenges and building resilient health center operations.Expert-Led Sessions: Learn about 2025 priorities, goal setting, and new strategies for maximizing operational efficiency.Reverse Expo: Free registration for health centers participating in the reverse expo. Meet face-to-face with top suppliers, explore exclusive discounts, and influence future offerings.Networking Opportunities: Build relationships with other health center professionals and share best practices.Program Launches: Be among the first to hear about new CHCollective programs in dental, workforce, insurance, and waste management.Attendee Stipends: To support participation, eligible attendees will receive stipends to help cover lodging expenses. CHCollective is offering a $350 hotel stipend to the first 80 health center registrants.Quote from Danny Hawkins, CEO of CHCollective:“Now more than ever, community health centers need fresh strategies and practical solutions to meet their unique challenges,” said Danny Hawkins. “This summit is a chance for health centers to come together, learn from each other, and discover new ways to support their communities—without any cost barriers. We’re committed to helping every center thrive, regardless of the uncertainty in today’s environment.”Space is limited. For event details, stipend eligibility, and registration, visit chcpurchasingsummit.com or contact us for more information.About CHCollectiveCHCollective is the only health center-owned and operated channel partner to Provista-Vizient, the largest healthcare group purchasing organization. CHCollective was established to service a health center client group built meticulously over the last 20 years. Through its partnership with Provista-Vizient, CHCollective offers the broadest contract portfolio with the deepest discounts on supplies, equipment, products, and services.

