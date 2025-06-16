Announcing the CHCollective Insurance Program

CHCollective Insurance Program

CHCollective has partnered with Lockton Affinity to offer its members exclusive perks.

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lockton Affinity and CHCollective are excited to announce a dynamic new benefit program to Community Health Centers.Members can now access exclusive perks on essential ancillary benefit coverages—including life, disability, accident and critical illness, hospital indemnity, and more.Working closely with your health center’s team, Lockton Affinity will build a unique, competitive solution that offers key benefits like:• A meaningful discount. Receive an average of 10% or more off your current employer-paid benefit rate.• Matched terms. Your current coverage terms will be matched or upgraded.• 4-year rate guarantee. Your rate will be locked in for four years, compared to the two-year industry average—offering stability for your budget and protection from market fluctuations.And the ancillary benefits offering is just the start. Working closely with health centers and CHCollective, Lockton Affinity plans to build a comprehensive and competitive solution unique to community health centers that meets all health center and employee needs.“We are excited to partner with Lockton Affinity to bring these exclusive benefits to Community Health Centers nationwide. This program is designed to provide stability and enhanced coverage options, ensuring that health centers can continue to focus on delivering exceptional care to their communities," said CHCollective CEO, Danny Hawkins.Interested CHCollective health centers can begin the transition to a better benefits offering today by visiting CHCollective.com/Lockton-Affinity.####About Lockton Affinity: Lockton Affinity was founded in 1987 as the programs division of Lockton Companies, one of the world’s largest privately owned insurance brokers.Formed to meet an underserved market, Lockton Affinity began by building tailored insurance programs for affinity groups, associations, non-profits and other common cause groups. Over the years, Lockton Affinity has become one of the nation’s leading program administrators, insuring more than 120,000 businesses.About CHCollective: CHCollective is the only health center-owned and operated channel partner to Provista-Vizient, the largest healthcare group purchasing organization. CHCollective was established to service a health center client group built meticulously over the last 20 years. Through its partnership with Provista-Vizient, CHCollective offers the broadest contract portfolio with the deepest discounts on supplies, equipment, products, and services.The CHCollective Insurance Program is administered by Lockton Affinity, LLC d/b/a Lockton Affinity Insurance Brokers LLC in California #0795478. Coverage is subject to actual policy terms and conditions. Policy benefits are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance company. CHCollective will receive a royalty fee for the licensing of its name and trademarks as part of the insurance program offered to the extent permitted by applicable law.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.