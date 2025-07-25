Justin Colby and LAC-REIA Host Free Seminar on How to Get Started as a Real Estate Investor

Justin Colby LAREIC Banner justin

Justin Colby and LAC-REIA Free Seminar on How to Get Started as a Real Estate Investor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- How to Get Started as a Real Estate Investor. Everyone wants to become a real estate investor. The problem is people don’t know how to get started. Where do people go first? Who do people trust? Where do people learn the ins and outs? Where do people find deals? Who can help interested people? Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Assocation ("LAC-REIA") tracked down the perfect educator to help people get started. He is in Miami, Florida, but he is flying out to SoCal, specifically to help people get started. In fact, the title of his presentation is aptly titled “How to Get Started as a Real Estate Investor.”After investing in real estate for over 18 years and almost 3,000 deals done, Justin has created a business that generates 7-figures in active income through wholesaling and fix and flipping as well as accumulating millions of dollars of rental properties (including 5 apartment buildings, 50+ single family homes, and 1 storage facility). Justin’s longevity in real estate is due to his ability to look around the next corner, adapting to changing markets, perfecting raising private capital, and focusing on lead generation (which allows him to not just wholesale and fix & flip, but also accumulate wealth through long term rentals). His success in real estate led him to start “The Entrepreneur DNA” podcast and “The Science Of Flipping” podcast, and REI LIVE (where he’s actively doing deals with his members).Thursday night, August 14, 2025, 6:30 to 9:30 pm. Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue, Culver City, CA 90034 (between National and Palms).Admission to LAC-REIA meetings are always FREE (complimentary), but reservations are recommended. Parking: Metered Street parking. Plus, there are also two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s a short two block walk to the Iman. Plus, there is valet parking at the Iman parking lot ($15). RSVP: To register, please go to www.LaRealEstateInvestors.com Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association (“LAC-REIA”). Celebrating 29 years, LAC-REIA is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, (3) workshops, and (4) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.