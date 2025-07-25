Knowledge Networks Partners with AI for Good to Amplify Global AI Dialogue

Sanjay Puri, Founder & CEO, Knowledge Networks at the AI For Good Summit, Geneva, Switzerland Sanjay Puri in conversation with Frederic Werner, Head, Strategic Engagement, International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Sanjay Puri in conversation with Hovig Etyemezian, Head of Innovation at UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency

Knowledge Networks teams up with AI for Good to boost global dialogue on responsible and impactful AI development and use.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knowledge Networks partnered with the AI for Good Global Summit 2025, held from July 8–11 at the Palexpo International Exhibition and Convention Center in Geneva, Switzerland. As part of the collaboration, Knowledge Networks hosted a special podcast series under its RegulatingAI initiative, convening high-impact conversations on AI governance, ethics, and international policy frameworks.The sessions featured a distinguished lineup of global leaders and innovators, including Eric Loeb, EVP, Global Government Affairs at Salesforce; Dr. David A. Sinclair, Professor at Harvard University bestselling author of Lifespan: Why We Age—and Why We Don’t Have To, Dr. Kathleen Kramer, Professor and IEEE President; Hovig Etyemezian, Head of Innovation at UNHCR; Nicholas Thompson, CEO of The Atlantic; and Dr. Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of the ITU’s Telecommunication Standardization Bureau. Together, they explored the pressing challenges and opportunities presented by the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence. Sanjay Puri , Founder of Knowledge Networks, served as Master of Ceremonies on the final day of the prestigious AI for Good Conference. He hosted keynotes and led sessions on groundbreaking topics including living robots, ecosystem restoration, and food security. In addition, he moderated the high-impact ‘AI for Good’ panel featuring global health leaders Peter Sands (Executive Director, The Global Fund) and Sania Nishtar (CEO, Gavi). Together, they explored the transformative potential of AI in advancing global health initiatives. In a special episode recorded live at the AI for Good Summit, Sanjay Puri speaks with Frederic Werner, Head, Strategic Engagement, International Telecommunication Union (ITU), about how the initiative has grown into a year-round, global platform driving inclusive innovation and impact.“AI is no longer a future concept—it is the present reality that demands urgent and inclusive governance,” said Sanjay Puri, Founder & CEO of Knowledge Networks. “Through our partnership with AI for Good, we’re fostering the kind of global, cross-sector dialogue needed to ensure AI serves humanity—not just efficiently, but ethically.”“At ITU, we deeply value partners like Knowledge Networks who bring together visionary voices and foster dialogue at the intersection of technology, ethics, and global policy. Their RegulatingAI series reflects our shared commitment to ensuring that AI development remains inclusive, transparent, and anchored in the public good.”— Frederic Werner, Head of Strategic Engagement, ITU

