RegulatingAI Podcast Host Sanjay Puri and Jim Chu Debate AI Privacy, Open Source, and Data Control at Davos

RegulatingAI Podcast Jim Chu, Founder and CEO of Untapped Global with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

Jim Chu warned on the RegulatingAI Podcast that AI firms risk gaining too much control over personal data and intelligence.

Given the pace at which AI is evolving, it’s going to be very hard for regulation to keep up. ” — Jim Chu

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speaking on the RegulatingAI Podcast at the World Economic Forum in Davos, fintech executive Jim Chu warned that artificial intelligence companies are collecting far more personal information than social media platforms ever did. During his conversation with host Sanjay Puri , Chu said the rapid growth of AI creates major risks around privacy, data ownership, and economic power. He argued that governments and businesses must act quickly before a handful of companies gain too much control over global AI systems and user intelligence.Jim Chu, who runs a fintech company focused on data and AI services for financial firms, said his concerns now go far beyond financial privacy. He explained that AI systems collect not only user data and online behavior, but also personal thinking patterns, ideas, and intelligence. On the RegulatingAI Podcast, Chu warned that many consumers freely share sensitive information with popular AI chatbots without understanding the long-term risks. He said users often trust large AI companies too easily, even though those companies control massive amounts of personal information. Chu argued that society already lost control of personal data during the rise of social media and should avoid repeating the same mistake with AI technology.During the discussion, Sanjay Puri asked Jim Chu whether current privacy laws can protect users from AI-related risks. Chu pointed to Europe’s GDPR privacy rules but said AI systems move much faster than lawmakers can respond. He questioned whether users can truly delete their data from AI platforms after interacting with chatbots and large language models. According to Chu, regulation alone cannot solve the problem because AI technology evolves too quickly. Instead, he called for “privacy by design,” where companies build privacy protections directly into AI systems from the beginning. He said technical solutions, commercial competition, and open-source AI models could offer stronger protection than legislation alone.Chu also raised concerns about the growing concentration of power inside the AI industry. He warned that only a few large companies may end up controlling the most advanced AI systems, creating what he described as an “oligopoly.” According to Chu, this concentration could increase economic inequality and limit opportunities for smaller businesses and developing countries. He argued that many mid-sized companies cannot afford to build expensive sovereign AI infrastructure and instead rely on commercial AI systems controlled by major technology firms. Chu said affordable and private AI tools must become available to ordinary businesses and consumers, not just wealthy corporations and governments.The conversation also focused on how AI could either widen or reduce global inequality. Jim Chu said today’s internet economy mainly rewards people living in major technology hubs such as San Francisco, while many communities in Africa and other emerging markets remain excluded. He suggested that AI systems should place greater value on local knowledge and human expertise instead of relying only on internet data from wealthy countries. As an example, Chu described how AI-powered travel platforms could pay local experts and farmers directly for sharing authentic information and cultural insights. He argued that future AI systems should reward unique human knowledge rather than simply recycling low-quality online content.Toward the end of the interview on the RegulatingAI Podcast, Sanjay Puri asked Jim Chu what advice he would give policymakers trying to regulate AI. Chu urged governments to focus less on writing perfect laws and more on encouraging innovation and market competition. He said lawmakers should understand what companies are building before creating new rules that may quickly become outdated. Chu also encouraged policymakers to support open competition between large AI firms, open-source developers, and private AI providers. When asked to choose between innovation and privacy, Chu replied with a simple answer: “Innovation for privacy.”

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